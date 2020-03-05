Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 05, 2020
Topic: Greece
Bobupanddown
« on: Yesterday at 11:02:46 AM »
Isn't funny how the UK media is ignoring largely what is happening with Tukey sending 200,000 migrants to the Greek border? The Turks released many from their prison system and told them to walk into Greece (Europe) for handouts.

The Greek military are shooting at the invaders to keep them out.

Tumbleweed from the media on this.
Skinz
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:35:23 PM »
The EU was paying Turkey a fortune to keep hold of these twats. The cheque must have bounced. Anyway, they should be able to use any force necessary as this is nothing but an invasion. A couple of A-10's from the US should do the trick.

BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRT
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:50:21 PM »
I watched a Sky Cunt report yesterday morning on this subject.
The footage showed a sea of middle aged men waiting at the border.
Sky cunt managed to find a woman with a little girl who was upset.

Well done Sky Cunt.



 :wanker:
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:56:59 PM »
SHOOT ALL THE BLOKES OVER 18 THE UTTER CUNTS  👍😡👍
Wee_Willie
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:07:10 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:56:59 PM
SHOOT ALL THE BLOKES OVER 18 THE UTTER CUNTS  👍😡👍

That would be the vast majority of them
Bobupanddown
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:21:33 PM »
The greek people have now formed vigilante groups to help the security forces protect the border of Europe.

The EU is doing fuck all- again.
calamity
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:25:57 PM »
The EU is becoming more and more of a parody with their immigration policy. Theyre too busy virtue signaling than being responsible regarding the situation. They may want to welcome immigrants, but when they dont do it with proper controls they are endangering lives.
Snoozy
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:32:11 AM »
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 10:25:57 PM
The EU is becoming more and more of a parody with their immigration policy. Theyre too busy virtue signaling than being responsible regarding the situation. They may want to welcome immigrants, but when they dont do it with proper controls they are endangering lives.

Spot on
Skinz
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:56:14 AM »
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 10:25:57 PM
The EU is becoming more and more of a parody with their immigration policy. Theyre too busy virtue signaling than being responsible regarding the situation. They may want to welcome immigrants, but when they dont do it with proper controls they are endangering lives.

The EU are fully behind this immigration shit. It's just that the Turks are capable of unleashing more shit than what that fat German cunt did, hence the cash.

 Not sure what's worse...the diseases coming back to Europe or this Chinese shit. ...Like when those scruffy EU cunts said to us regarding Brexit: "I hope you lot lose your jobs first"... Well, I hope those cunts holding up their 'open borders' banners get that Chinky virus first. I've gone off topic
SmogOnTour
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:11:18 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 12:35:23 PM
The EU was paying Turkey a fortune to keep hold of these twats. The cheque must have bounced. Anyway, they should be able to use any force necessary as this is nothing but an invasion. A couple of A-10's from the US should do the trick.

BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRT

Nope. Money went straight into Erdogan's family account.  rava
