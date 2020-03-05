Bobupanddown

Posts: 1 698 Greece « on: Yesterday at 11:02:46 AM » Isn't funny how the UK media is ignoring largely what is happening with Tukey sending 200,000 migrants to the Greek border? The Turks released many from their prison system and told them to walk into Greece (Europe) for handouts.



The Greek military are shooting at the invaders to keep them out.



Tumbleweed from the media on this.

Skinz

Posts: 2 078 Re: Greece « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:35:23 PM » The EU was paying Turkey a fortune to keep hold of these twats. The cheque must have bounced. Anyway, they should be able to use any force necessary as this is nothing but an invasion. A couple of A-10's from the US should do the trick.



Johnny Thunder

Shit Stirring Cunt.





Re: Greece « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:50:21 PM »

The footage showed a sea of middle aged men waiting at the border.

Sky cunt managed to find a woman with a little girl who was upset.



Well done Sky Cunt.







I watched a Sky Cunt report yesterday morning on this subject.The footage showed a sea of middle aged men waiting at the border.Sky cunt managed to find a woman with a little girl who was upset.Well done Sky Cunt.

LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





SHOOT ALL THE BLOKES OVER 18 THE UTTER CUNTS 👍😡👍

Bobupanddown

Posts: 1 698 Re: Greece « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:21:33 PM » The greek people have now formed vigilante groups to help the security forces protect the border of Europe.



The EU is doing fuck all- again.

calamity

Posts: 8 285 Re: Greece « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:25:57 PM » The EU is becoming more and more of a parody with their immigration policy. Theyre too busy virtue signaling than being responsible regarding the situation. They may want to welcome immigrants, but when they dont do it with proper controls they are endangering lives. Logged

Snoozy

Posts: 240 Re: Greece « Reply #7 on: Today at 12:32:11 AM » Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 10:25:57 PM The EU is becoming more and more of a parody with their immigration policy. Theyre too busy virtue signaling than being responsible regarding the situation. They may want to welcome immigrants, but when they dont do it with proper controls they are endangering lives.



Spot on