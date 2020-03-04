Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Greece
Bobupanddown
« on: Today at 11:02:46 AM »
Isn't funny how the UK media is ignoring largely what is happening with Tukey sending 200,000 migrants to the Greek border? The Turks released many from their prison system and told them to walk into Greece (Europe) for handouts.

The Greek military are shooting at the invaders to keep them out.

Tumbleweed from the media on this.
Skinz
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:35:23 PM »
The EU was paying Turkey a fortune to keep hold of these twats. The cheque must have bounced. Anyway, they should be able to use any force necessary as this is nothing but an invasion. A couple of A-10's from the US should do the trick.

BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRT
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:50:21 PM »
I watched a Sky Cunt report yesterday morning on this subject.
The footage showed a sea of middle aged men waiting at the border.
Sky cunt managed to find a woman with a little girl who was upset.

Well done Sky Cunt.



 :wanker:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:56:59 PM »
SHOOT ALL THE BLOKES OVER 18 THE UTTER CUNTS  👍😡👍
Wee_Willie
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:07:10 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:56:59 PM
SHOOT ALL THE BLOKES OVER 18 THE UTTER CUNTS  👍😡👍

That would be the vast majority of them
