March 04, 2020, 01:13:34 PM
Greece
Author
Topic: Greece (Read 82 times)
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 696
Greece
«
on:
Today
at 11:02:46 AM »
Isn't funny how the UK media is ignoring largely what is happening with Tukey sending 200,000 migrants to the Greek border? The Turks released many from their prison system and told them to walk into Greece (Europe) for handouts.
The Greek military are shooting at the invaders to keep them out.
Tumbleweed from the media on this.
Logged
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 075
Re: Greece
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:35:23 PM »
The EU was paying Turkey a fortune to keep hold of these twats. The cheque must have bounced. Anyway, they should be able to use any force necessary as this is nothing but an invasion. A couple of A-10's from the US should do the trick.
BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRT
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 11 192
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Greece
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:50:21 PM »
I watched a Sky Cunt report yesterday morning on this subject.
The footage showed a sea of middle aged men waiting at the border.
Sky cunt managed to find a woman with a little girl who was upset.
Well done Sky Cunt.
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 664
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Greece
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:56:59 PM »
SHOOT ALL THE BLOKES OVER 18 THE UTTER CUNTS 👍😡👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 8 364
Re: Greece
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:07:10 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:56:59 PM
SHOOT ALL THE BLOKES OVER 18 THE UTTER CUNTS 👍😡👍
That would be the vast majority of them
Logged
