In mid Dec 19 commits to a young fan suffering from leukemia that she can be a mascot against Liverpool.
A week later he saves the life of an 80 year old fan with dementia who who has fallen into a ditch .. and then invites him round his for Christmas dinner
He then delivers on his promise for the young girl and goes way over the call of duty - genuinely and sincerely focussed on her moment and not his
What a fucking hero ... worth a watch (with a hanky like)https://twitter.com/i/status/1234545798534324225