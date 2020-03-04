Wee_Willie

A week later he saves the life of an 80 year old fan with dementia who who has fallen into a ditch .. and then invites him round his for Christmas dinner



He then delivers on his promise for the young girl and goes way over the call of duty - genuinely and sincerely focussed on her moment and not his



What a fucking hero ... worth a watch (with a hanky like)



https://twitter.com/i/status/1234545798534324225