March 04, 2020
Knighthood for Ben Foster .. a proper hero not like these parasites in London
Today at 10:11:28 AM
In mid Dec 19 commits to a young fan suffering from leukemia that she can be a mascot against Liverpool.

A week later he saves the life of an 80 year old fan with dementia who who has fallen into a ditch .. and then invites him round his for Christmas dinner

He then delivers on his promise for the young girl and goes way over the call of duty - genuinely and sincerely focussed on her moment and not his

What a fucking hero ... worth a watch (with a hanky like)

https://twitter.com/i/status/1234545798534324225
LEON TROTSKY
Reply #1 on: Today at 10:13:19 AM
👍👍👍👍👍😎

TOP MAN.... I LISTENED TO THE YOUNG GIRL ON BBC NEWS THIS MORNING  👍
