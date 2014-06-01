RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 11 135





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 135Once in every lifetime

Re: HEY YOU..... DELUDED DIXIE 😁 « Reply #10 on: Today at 03:22:38 PM » Quote from: dixieland on Today at 02:35:37 PM Brilliant chaps- KEEP it coming.



Rik sounding like an Huddersfield fan when they talk about themselves in the 30's, Geordies in the 50's, Spurs in the 60's, that ALL they have left is a good history.



How far back to do you want to go Rik as not one of your current squad has won champions league with only the fading goal keeper & the legend that is Phil Jones even won a title.



Yes Manure have a good HISTORY like the above teams I mention but boy, how SHIT are they currently with Olly at the wheel who at last count is the CHOSEN ONE No5. Liverpool are the CURRENT Champions league holders, European Super Cup holders, World Club Champions, Premier League Champions elect, bloody hell you lot, is this not enough?



Just equalled Man City's winning run of 18 wins on the bounce & 2nd only to the invincibles in terms of unbeaten run with 97 points last season 2nd only to City ever, bloody hell, if this is a bad season, god help us all when they hit form.



Keep the replies coming chaps especially Rik/Westlane as when I feel under pressure at work, I check this board in-between meetings as it really does brighten my day up as despite being the most successful English team of all time in terms of winning major trophies, yet MOST ON HERE seems to forget this FACT, the mindset is that only negatives/ jealousy can be found about this GREAT Liverpool team. See ya all at the open top bus parade with the three trophies on display in May. Wonder what Rik will be celebrating, possibly 4th or 5th.

Jurgen about to achieve manager of the year with Jordan Henderson player of the year, where does it all end - WHAT A SEASON.



YNWA.





Oh so now it's all about here and now is it. Because since 1996, all you've gone on about is Liverpools HISTORY.

Shankly this

Paisley that

Dalglish the other



Congratulations on winning your very first Premier League title, you're up there now with Blackburn and Leicester.



All i'll say is, there is no way City will be as poor next season as they have been this season. Chelsea will be stronger, Man Utd will be stronger, Arsenal will be stronger, Spurs will be stronger and so will Everton.

Go and win it twice on the trot, if you can... Oh so now it's all about here and now is it. Because since 1996, all you've gone on about is Liverpools HISTORY.Shankly thisPaisley thatDalglish the otherCongratulations on winning your very first Premier League title, you're up there now with Blackburn and Leicester.All i'll say is, there is no way City will be as poor next season as they have been this season. Chelsea will be stronger, Man Utd will be stronger, Arsenal will be stronger, Spurs will be stronger and so will Everton.Go and win it twice on the trot, if you can...