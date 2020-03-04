Welcome,
March 04, 2020, 10:41:13 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
HEY YOU..... DELUDED DIXIE 😁
Author
Topic: HEY YOU..... DELUDED DIXIE 😁 (Read 38 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 659
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
HEY YOU..... DELUDED DIXIE 😁
«
on:
Today
at 09:56:49 AM »
👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
kippers
Online
Posts: 1 986
Re: HEY YOU..... DELUDED DIXIE 😁
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:04:15 AM »
Get a job ffs.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 659
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: HEY YOU..... DELUDED DIXIE 😁
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:05:36 AM »
Quote from: kippers on
Today
at 10:04:15 AM
Get a job ffs.
ON STAND BY 👍💷👍
THE SHUTDOWN BEEN POSTPONED 😁
SHIT FOR BRAINS 👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
kippers
Online
Posts: 1 986
Re: HEY YOU..... DELUDED DIXIE 😁
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:08:06 AM »
I'm shit for brains
You're the fool goading the runaway prem champions fans.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 659
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: HEY YOU..... DELUDED DIXIE 😁
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:14:37 AM »
Quote from: kippers on
Today
at 10:08:06 AM
I'm shit for brains
You're the fool goading the runaway prem champions fans.
OH SO YOU ARE A CLOSET PLASTIC SCOUSER AS WELL ARE WE 👎
FUCK OFF YOU ODDBALL CUNT 😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
kippers
Online
Posts: 1 986
Re: HEY YOU..... DELUDED DIXIE 😁
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:38:12 AM »
No, and NO.
Fucking idiot manchild.
Logged
Loading...