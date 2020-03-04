Welcome,
March 06, 2020, 09:57:12 PM
KEEP THE FAITH...
WHERE IS DIXIELAND ?
Topic: WHERE IS DIXIELAND ? (Read 295 times)
LEON TROTSKY
WHERE IS DIXIELAND ?
IS HE STILL HIDING UNDER THE QUILT ?
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
dixieland
Re: WHERE IS DIXIELAND ?
I'm here Bud- three major trophies will suffice this season.
dixieland
Re: WHERE IS DIXIELAND ?
Team P GD Pts
Liverpool 28 44 79
Man City 27 39 57
Leicester 28 26 50
Chelsea 28 8 45
The rest don't count.
LEON TROTSKY
Re: WHERE IS DIXIELAND ?
Quote from: dixieland on March 04, 2020, 08:02:37 AM
I'm here Bud- three major trophies will suffice this season.
GIVE YA 2.....WHERE IS THE 3RD COMING FROM LIKE 😂😂😂😂😂😂
I CAN SEE ATLETICO GETTING AN AWAY GOAL LIKE 👍😁👍
Hugo First
Re: WHERE IS DIXIELAND ?
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on March 04, 2020, 07:50:10 AM
IS HE STILL HIDING UNDER THE QUILT ?
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
HE'S MOVED TO NEVERLAND
Tortured_Mind
Re: WHERE IS DIXIELAND ?
WHERE IS TOWERSY ???
headset
Re: WHERE IS DIXIELAND ?
WHERE IS TOWERSY ???
OB might have him in for questioning ........... the might of found his lock-up
Tortured_Mind
Re: WHERE IS DIXIELAND ?
HE MUST BE TEARING HIS HAIR OUT HOLDING BACK FROM COMING ON HERE !!!
Jethro Tull
Re: WHERE IS DIXIELAND ?
Quote from: dixieland on March 04, 2020, 08:02:37 AM
I'm here Bud- three major trophies will suffice this season.
uefa club world cup & uefa super cup are just money spinning competitions that no-one gives a fuck about.
mingebag
Re: WHERE IS DIXIELAND ?
Quote from: dixieland on March 04, 2020, 08:02:37 AM
I'm here Bud- three major trophies will suffice this season.
uefa club world cup & uefa super cup are just money spinning competitions that no-one gives a fuck about.
Boro would
