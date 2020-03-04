Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: WHERE IS DIXIELAND ?  (Read 294 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: March 04, 2020, 07:50:10 AM »
IS HE STILL HIDING UNDER THE QUILT ?


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
dixieland
« Reply #1 on: March 04, 2020, 08:02:37 AM »
I'm here Bud- three major trophies will suffice this season.
dixieland
« Reply #2 on: March 04, 2020, 08:12:15 AM »
Team       P   GD   Pts
Liverpool 28      44     79
Man City  27     39     57
Leicester  28     26     50
Chelsea    28     8       45


The rest don't count.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: March 04, 2020, 08:55:28 AM »
Quote from: dixieland on March 04, 2020, 08:02:37 AM
I'm here Bud- three major trophies will suffice this season.

GIVE YA 2.....WHERE IS THE 3RD COMING FROM LIKE  😂😂😂😂😂😂

I CAN SEE ATLETICO GETTING AN AWAY GOAL LIKE 👍😁👍
Hugo First
« Reply #4 on: March 04, 2020, 12:12:58 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on March 04, 2020, 07:50:10 AM
IS HE STILL HIDING UNDER THE QUILT ?


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

HE'S MOVED TO NEVERLAND
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:32:03 PM »
WHERE IS TOWERSY ???         
headset
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:36:50 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 05:32:03 PM
WHERE IS TOWERSY ???         

OB might have him in for questioning ........... the might of found his lock-up  rava
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:43:50 PM »
HE MUST BE TEARING HIS HAIR OUT HOLDING BACK FROM COMING ON HERE !!!
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:26:13 PM »
Quote from: dixieland on March 04, 2020, 08:02:37 AM
I'm here Bud- three major trophies will suffice this season.
uefa club world cup & uefa super cup are just money spinning competitions that no-one gives a fuck about.
mingebag
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:37:10 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 09:26:13 PM
Quote from: dixieland on March 04, 2020, 08:02:37 AM
I'm here Bud- three major trophies will suffice this season.
uefa club world cup & uefa super cup are just money spinning competitions that no-one gives a fuck about.
Boro would   :jowo8: :mido: :jowo5:
