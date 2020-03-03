Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: BITTER BERNIE JUST SENT ME THIS.... OH DEAR HE IS A BIT WOUND UP....  (Read 414 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 620


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:26:43 PM »
: (No subject)
« Sent to: LEON TROTSKY on: Today at 12:17:52 PM »
Reply with quote  Reply  Remove this message 
Deffo something gone on with you and kids - stands out a mile off. It's always the ones throwing the allegations about who are guilty

The truth will come out one day. You'll not be posting on here for many a year when that happens. Vulnerable prisoners unit for you little legs.

Cowardly little cunt.



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 083


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:33:42 PM »
Dear God.....making up messages to yourself now  souey

For goodness sake seek help.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 083


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:36:52 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SreSj3j47GI
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 620


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:39:29 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:33:42 PM
Dear God.....making up messages to yourself now  souey

For goodness sake seek help.


A LIAR AS WELL AS A SHITHOUSE NOW EH  👎

PROPER WRONG UN CUNT 👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 562


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:45:27 PM »
WELL I FOR ONE HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO REASON TO THINK LIDDLE ISNT TELLING THE TRUTH ERE  :lids: :lids:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 083


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:46:17 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:45:27 PM
WELL I FOR ONE HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO REASON TO THINK LIDDLE ISNT TELLING THE TRUTH ERE  :lids: :lids:

Honest as the day is long that lad  souey

 :lids:= :wanker:
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 620


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:47:51 PM »

anonymous photo sharing


YEAH RIGHT PAIR OF BRIGHT CUNTS YOU 2....PROPER WRONG UNS THE PAIR OF YOU 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 620


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:49:45 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:46:17 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:45:27 PM
WELL I FOR ONE HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO REASON TO THINK LIDDLE ISNT TELLING THE TRUTH ERE  :lids: :lids:

Honest as the day is long that lad  souey

 :lids:= :wanker:



UNLIKE YOU EH..... THE LADS ON ERE SHOULD SEND YOU TO COVENTRY YA WRONG UN CUNT 👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 562


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:50:45 PM »
  :jackanory:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 620


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:54:12 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:50:45 PM
:jackanory:


THE PHOTO DON'T LIE TWATTY  UNLIKE YOU AND HIM. 👍📸👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
evilghost
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 627


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:00:14 PM »
Looks like a pm to lids
Sad days accusing people of shit like that with no evidence
Logged
ZombieTits
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 711


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:06:08 PM »
Can't believe a word Leon says tbf. Utter gobshite liar 👍👍👍😂😂😂🍉🍉

Not to mention as thick as pigshit👍👍👍👍😂😂😂🍉🍉
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 363



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:14:05 PM »
 mick

I'M KEEPING RIGHT OUT OF THIS !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 620


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:21:03 PM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on Today at 01:06:08 PM
Can't believe a word Leon says tbf. Utter gobshite liar 👍👍👍😂😂😂🍉🍉

Not to mention as thick as pigshit👍👍👍👍😂😂😂🍉🍉


JUST PROOVES HOW FUCKING THICK YOU REALLY ARE WHEN THE EVIDENCE IS STARING YOU IN THE FACE. 👍😂👍

WHAT A CLOWN 🤡 YOU ARE COCO 🤡🤡🤡🤣🤣🤣
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 363



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:24:00 PM »
PROOVES   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 083


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:37:08 PM »
Good job you're not would up about it though eh?

 :lids:= :wanker:
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
ZombieTits
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 711


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:37:51 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:21:03 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on Today at 01:06:08 PM
Can't believe a word Leon says tbf. Utter gobshite liar 👍👍👍😂😂😂🍉🍉

Not to mention as thick as pigshit👍👍👍👍😂😂😂🍉🍉


JUST PROOVES HOW FUCKING THICK YOU REALLY ARE WHEN THE EVIDENCE IS STARING YOU IN THE FACE. 👍😂👍

WHAT A CLOWN 🤡 YOU ARE COCO 🤡🤡🤡🤣🤣🤣

*proves 🙈
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 562


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:40:00 PM »
🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
ZombieTits
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 711


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:42:03 PM »
Leon really is as thick as two short planks 😂😂😂😂👍👍👍😂😂🍉🍉

Lovely big boobies though
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 620


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:08:22 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:37:08 PM
Good job you're not would up about it though eh?

 :lids:= :wanker:


WHAT THE FUCK IS A WOULD UP ?

ANYONE GIVE ME A SCOOBIE OR IS IT WRONG UN TALK ?  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieTits
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 711


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:24:56 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:08:22 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:37:08 PM
Good job you're not would up about it though eh?

 :lids:= :wanker:


WHAT THE FUCK IS A WOULD UP ?

ANYONE GIVE ME A SCOOBIE OR IS IT WRONG UN TALK ?  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Clutching at straws there village 😂😂😂😂👍👍👍😂😂😂🍉🍉
Logged
Markoftheboro

Offline Offline

Posts: 10


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:10:29 PM »
There is no doubt little legs is what most on here say he is but a kiddy fiddler he is not.
PMing such stuff is lowest of the low, especially when the OP has form for posting up-skirt image, some of which may have been kids themselves.
As for the likes of Zombie, Matty and co, grow up eh.
Logged
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 981


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:35:02 PM »
Hi Lids   
Logged
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 083


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:09:27 PM »
Quote from: Markoftheboro on Today at 03:10:29 PM
There is no doubt little legs is what most on here say he is but a kiddy fiddler he is not.
PMing such stuff is lowest of the low, especially when the OP has form for posting up-skirt image, some of which may have been kids themselves.
As for the likes of Zombie, Matty and co, grow up eh.

If someone spends a number of years insinuating i'm a peado, then they shouldn't burst into tears if it comes back at them.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 620


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:13:44 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 04:09:27 PM
Quote from: Markoftheboro on Today at 03:10:29 PM
There is no doubt little legs is what most on here say he is but a kiddy fiddler he is not.
PMing such stuff is lowest of the low, especially when the OP has form for posting up-skirt image, some of which may have been kids themselves.
As for the likes of Zombie, Matty and co, grow up eh.

If someone spends a number of years insinuating i'm a peado, then they shouldn't burst into tears if it comes back at them.


WHO HAS BURST IN TO TEARS  😂😂😂 IVE JUST PROOVED YOU A LIAR 👍 COMES BACK ON ME  😂😂😂 WHY COZ YOU SENT AN E MAIL RECKONING IT  😂😂😂

CAUGHT OUT AGAIN LENNY FUCKING FAIRCLOUGH LYING  👍😂😂😂👍  I'VE WOUND YOU UP LIKE A FUCKING SPINNING TOP YOU WRONG UN CUNT  👍😂😂😂👍🤡
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 083


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:16:51 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:13:44 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 04:09:27 PM
Quote from: Markoftheboro on Today at 03:10:29 PM
There is no doubt little legs is what most on here say he is but a kiddy fiddler he is not.
PMing such stuff is lowest of the low, especially when the OP has form for posting up-skirt image, some of which may have been kids themselves.
As for the likes of Zombie, Matty and co, grow up eh.

If someone spends a number of years insinuating i'm a peado, then they shouldn't burst into tears if it comes back at them.


WHO HAS BURST IN TO TEARS  😂😂😂 IVE JUST PROOVED YOU A LIAR 👍 COMES BACK ON ME  😂😂😂 WHY COZ YOU SENT AN E MAIL RECKONING IT  😂😂😂

CAUGHT OUT AGAIN LENNY FUCKING FAIRCLOUGH LYING  👍😂😂😂👍  I'VE WOUND YOU UP LIKE A FUCKING SPINNING TOP YOU WRONG UN CUNT  👍😂😂😂👍🤡

Yeah......sitting here devastated  souey

Are you going to drive into town now to take some photos of yourself outside a pub? Dry your tiny tears before you set off! And don't forget your booster seat for the car!
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 620


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 04:19:35 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 04:16:51 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:13:44 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 04:09:27 PM
Quote from: Markoftheboro on Today at 03:10:29 PM
There is no doubt little legs is what most on here say he is but a kiddy fiddler he is not.
PMing such stuff is lowest of the low, especially when the OP has form for posting up-skirt image, some of which may have been kids themselves.
As for the likes of Zombie, Matty and co, grow up eh.

If someone spends a number of years insinuating i'm a peado, then they shouldn't burst into tears if it comes back at them.


WHO HAS BURST IN TO TEARS  😂😂😂 IVE JUST PROOVED YOU A LIAR 👍 COMES BACK ON ME  😂😂😂 WHY COZ YOU SENT AN E MAIL RECKONING IT  😂😂😂

CAUGHT OUT AGAIN LENNY FUCKING FAIRCLOUGH LYING  👍😂😂😂👍  I'VE WOUND YOU UP LIKE A FUCKING SPINNING TOP YOU WRONG UN CUNT  👍😂😂😂👍🤡

Yeah......sitting here devastated  souey

Are you going to drive into town now to take some photos of yourself outside a pub? Dry your tiny tears before you set off! And don't forget your booster seat for the car!

IM IN THE BRUNNIES 👍🍺👍

POP UP OR DOWN AND WE CAN SORT IT IN THE CAR PARK  👍🥊👍

🤡
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 083


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 04:21:09 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:19:35 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 04:16:51 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:13:44 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 04:09:27 PM
Quote from: Markoftheboro on Today at 03:10:29 PM
There is no doubt little legs is what most on here say he is but a kiddy fiddler he is not.
PMing such stuff is lowest of the low, especially when the OP has form for posting up-skirt image, some of which may have been kids themselves.
As for the likes of Zombie, Matty and co, grow up eh.

If someone spends a number of years insinuating i'm a peado, then they shouldn't burst into tears if it comes back at them.


WHO HAS BURST IN TO TEARS  😂😂😂 IVE JUST PROOVED YOU A LIAR 👍 COMES BACK ON ME  😂😂😂 WHY COZ YOU SENT AN E MAIL RECKONING IT  😂😂😂

CAUGHT OUT AGAIN LENNY FUCKING FAIRCLOUGH LYING  👍😂😂😂👍  I'VE WOUND YOU UP LIKE A FUCKING SPINNING TOP YOU WRONG UN CUNT  👍😂😂😂👍🤡

Yeah......sitting here devastated  souey

Are you going to drive into town now to take some photos of yourself outside a pub? Dry your tiny tears before you set off! And don't forget your booster seat for the car!

IM IN THE BRUNNIES 👍🍺👍

POP UP OR DOWN AND WE CAN SORT IT IN THE CAR PARK  👍🥊👍

🤡

Not had a fight since I left school. It's called growing up. Give it a try sometime!
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
