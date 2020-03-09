Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 12, 2020, 09:39:51 AM
News:
THE GREAT ESCAPE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Patriot Tommy
Pages:
1
2
[
3
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Patriot Tommy (Read 2529 times)
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 8 397
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #100 on:
March 09, 2020, 08:45:04 AM »
Quote from: Archie Stevens on March 08, 2020, 09:43:31 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on March 08, 2020, 09:14:28 AM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on March 07, 2020, 09:02:31 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on March 07, 2020, 06:11:32 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on March 07, 2020, 05:58:14 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on March 06, 2020, 09:00:40 AM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on March 05, 2020, 11:54:59 PM
Quote from: DowningAlbion on March 05, 2020, 03:48:52 PM
HA, HA. NO DENIAL OF BEING ANOTHER OF BOB'S SOCK-PUPPETS
SAY HI TO ERIMUS-44 and T-BONE FROM ME WHEN YOU NEXT SEE THEM
Nah, wrong there gadgie.
Bob is grooming Willie.... Good style and Willie loves it the cucky wrong un cunt.
Tboner would have been under jayjayb's groomy spell like crocket was.....
But didn't like being told about.
Another sneaky cunt with multiple usernames ... wanking himself over a party and cult that masterbates over Muslim paedophilia provided the victims are vulnerable, white and underaged, and perpetrators are Pakistani acting with impunity to uphold an ideology. Queer cunt.
Good morning !!
Some fucking weird connections between disgusting acts and arousal right there.
You're seriously not wired right to join those dots.
I bet your browsing history is fucking rife with alarm bells lad.
I want grooming gangs to come to an end, unlike you
And to assume others don't or belong to one of your weird political pigeonholes because they question you along with your form rings even more alarm bells.
Deep cover wrong un.. Fo sho!
I am proud and stand by my "form" - that being to recognise, accept and bring to an end Pakistani grooming gangs by supporting brave campaigners and victims.
Your "form" is to defend these gangs because it is anathema to your political ideology so support and defend those brushing it under the carpet, turning a blind eye and/or fearful of being branded racist for exposing a societal and racial issue - which is related to the raping and abuse of white girls. You disgusting sick cunt.
Let me put you right son.
All noncing is sick, evil and unforgivable.
A bullet is too good for all perps.
Your generation was fucking riddled with them and too many said nothing or joked about it so don't make out this depravity is new... Only your weaponising of it is.
You're more enabler than anyone you accuse
Look 'ere daft-lad.... if you live in a glasshouse don't throw stones ... capiche!!
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 746
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #101 on:
March 09, 2020, 10:23:12 AM »
Quote from: T_Bone on March 08, 2020, 10:48:48 PM
Call from a police offer to tell Tommy they have cctv of his daughter been touched.
Now crawl back under your rock downingalbion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3NF9Qy4GiJc&t=3s
Downing and Doom - care to comment on this?
Man admits he 'accidentally' touch TR's daughter bum.
All your excuses, all your Twateratti bullshit shown for the fake news bollocks it is.
Pedo defenders
Nonce enablers
Logged
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 084
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #102 on:
March 09, 2020, 12:29:14 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 06, 2020, 08:40:47 AM
Quote from: DowningAlbion on March 04, 2020, 10:06:52 PM
Good body shot? Knee to the bollocks? Rabbit punch?
Not everyone who loses a fight has marks to the face. In a swimming pool your body is unprotected. Punching someone in the solar plexus knocks their wind and confidence for six.. Lots of possibilities Bernie
You'll literally make up stuff and post any old bullshit.
TR has proven time and time again the media lie about him, usually cheered on by groups like hope not hate.
Police have proven time and again that they'll do nothing to protect children from Muslim rape gangs but will come down hard on thought crimes and anyone calling the rapists nasty names.
Who are we to believe? A PROVEN lying media. A PROVEN corrupt police force?
Fuck off, you nonce defending scum.
The thing is, they know they lie about him, same with the police, courts, councilors, all of them. But as it fills their guns full of bullshit bullets they turn a blind eye to it. They did the same over Brexit. The left are up the elites arse. SHAME ON THEM!
Logged
DowningAlbion
Mixer
Offline
Posts: 231
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #103 on:
March 09, 2020, 01:46:32 PM »
Some serious crossing of lines on this thread but Admin will do fuck all as usual. Without the Far-right extremists that call this site home, it would be dead and buried
FACTS: There was no Childrens Pool and the Police are not prosecuting the other party for anything. Only Tommy. Despite the RWNJ conspiracy theories, nothing happened other than a drunken midget picking a fight and losing
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 1 745
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #104 on:
March 09, 2020, 05:08:36 PM »
These are the types of scumbags the likes of downingalbion and El captian would rather defend
Promoting multicultalism is that important to them
«
Last Edit: March 09, 2020, 05:10:13 PM by T_Bone
»
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 600
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #105 on:
March 09, 2020, 05:10:15 PM »
Shared
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
38red
Offline
Posts: 262
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #106 on:
March 09, 2020, 05:45:33 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on March 09, 2020, 05:08:36 PM
These are the types of scumbags the likes of downingalbion and El captian would rather defend
Promoting multicultalism is that important to them
Is Tommy Robinson the one on the right?
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 746
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #107 on:
March 09, 2020, 08:23:41 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on March 09, 2020, 01:46:32 PM
Some serious crossing of lines on this thread but Admin will do fuck all as usual. Without the Far-right extremists that call this site home, it would be dead and buried
FACTS: There was no Childrens Pool and the Police are not prosecuting the other party for anything. Only Tommy. Despite the RWNJ conspiracy theories, nothing happened other than a drunken midget picking a fight and losing
You are openly defending someone who admitted touching an 8 year old girl.
That's the only FACT that matters.
Logged
DowningAlbion
Mixer
Offline
Posts: 231
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #108 on:
March 09, 2020, 08:31:46 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 09, 2020, 08:23:41 PM
You are openly defending someone who admitted touching an 8 year old girl.
That's the only FACT that matters.
Nope. In your and T-Boys dim heads, everything is black and white either/or; I can attack Tommy for his persistent lies and believe there was no perpetrator. That is not defending anyone, nevermind openly
For it be "open" there has to be explicit defence of a named individual. This isn't court. My attack of TR does not mean implicit defence of anyone else
«
Last Edit: March 10, 2020, 12:05:48 PM by DowningAlbion
»
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 1 745
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #109 on:
March 09, 2020, 08:53:15 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on March 09, 2020, 08:31:46 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 09, 2020, 08:23:41 PM
You are openly defending someone who admitted touching an 8 year old girl.
That's the only FACT that matters.
Nope. In your and T-Boys dim heads, everything is black and white either/or; I can attack Tommy for his persistent lies and believe there was no perpetrator. That is not defending anyone, nevermind openly YOU THICK TWANGE
As soon as the news broke that Tommy had been in a fight you and them other dickheads off fmttm couldn't wait to stick the knife in
Nobody wanted to find out the story it was just that Tommy was been a cunt as usual
Everthing black and white in your case when it comes to Tommy and now that the truth is out about his daughter you still try and twist it
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 746
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #110 on:
March 09, 2020, 09:11:09 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on March 09, 2020, 08:53:15 PM
Quote from: DowningAlbion on March 09, 2020, 08:31:46 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 09, 2020, 08:23:41 PM
You are openly defending someone who admitted touching an 8 year old girl.
That's the only FACT that matters.
Nope. In your and T-Boys dim heads, everything is black and white either/or; I can attack Tommy for his persistent lies and believe there was no perpetrator. That is not defending anyone, nevermind openly YOU THICK TWANGE
As soon as the news broke that Tommy had been in a fight you and them other dickheads off fmttm couldn't wait to stick the knife in
Nobody wanted to find out the story it was just that Tommy was been a cunt as usual
Everthing black and white in your case when it comes to Tommy and now that the truth is out about his daughter you still try and twist it
Eloquently put, sir.
Logged
DowningAlbion
Mixer
Offline
Posts: 231
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #111 on:
March 09, 2020, 09:11:19 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on March 09, 2020, 08:53:15 PM
As soon as the news broke that Tommy had been in a fight you and them other dickheads off fmttm couldn't wait to stick the knife in
Nobody wanted to find out the story it was just that Tommy was been a cunt as usual
Everthing black and white in your case when it comes to Tommy and now that the truth is out about his daughter you still try and twist it
OK T-B, personal stuff aside - where has the "truth" been published? I haven't seen this new claim about an accidental contact anywhere, can you post a link to a reputable source on that?
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 1 745
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #112 on:
March 09, 2020, 09:43:41 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on March 09, 2020, 09:11:19 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on March 09, 2020, 08:53:15 PM
As soon as the news broke that Tommy had been in a fight you and them other dickheads off fmttm couldn't wait to stick the knife in
Nobody wanted to find out the story it was just that Tommy was been a cunt as usual
Everthing black and white in your case when it comes to Tommy and now that the truth is out about his daughter you still try and twist it
OK T-B, personal stuff aside - where has the "truth" been published? I haven't seen this new claim about an accidental contact anywhere, can you post a link to a reputable source on that?
The police phoned Tommy to say there is cctv footage of his daughter been touched.
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
DowningAlbion
Mixer
Offline
Posts: 231
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #113 on:
March 09, 2020, 09:50:22 PM »
Anyone other than Tommy himself, because that is not a reputable source it's probably his mate pretending to be a copper
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
daftjim
Offline
Posts: 2 397
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #114 on:
March 09, 2020, 09:54:01 PM »
No they didnt you thick cunt. They said they will review CCTV footage.
Just a coincidence that of all the kids at Centre Parcs it just so happened that the only kid to get touched up was Tommys Daughter.
The sick cunt probably set it all up to get jailed and scam another £million out of sad cunts like you throwing money at the convicted fraudster. He'a on record saying his time inside is piss easy getting isolated and looked after by the screws.
Throw a few more quid at him T Bone you thick gullible twat
Logged
ccole
Offline
Posts: 4 016
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #115 on:
March 09, 2020, 09:57:50 PM »
Sick fookers, blinded by their righteous beliefs, dismissed the fact that an 8 year old girls claims to have been assaulted sexually were ignored by both the Bobbies and MSM.
Whether Robinsons claims are factual time will tell, but the actions of the Police raise some serious questions.
In my eyes, you sick fookers are the same level as those guilty of ignoring those kids in Rotherham, Oxford, Huddersfield etc...
What goes on in your heads not to see the big picture here, in the quest to convince yourselves your moral crusade against anything right of centre is justified ?
Logged
DowningAlbion
Mixer
Offline
Posts: 231
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #116 on:
March 09, 2020, 10:01:57 PM »
Jim is correct. Only the gullible are fooled by people like Yaxley-Lennon
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 165
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #117 on:
March 09, 2020, 10:02:47 PM »
Is anyone really stupid enough to believe that police would ignore an accusation like this where Yaxley is concerned. Really?
They know what he is like and will be even MORE fastidious in their work.
Fucks sake
Logged
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 1 745
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #118 on:
March 09, 2020, 10:17:30 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on March 09, 2020, 09:54:01 PM
No they didnt you thick cunt. They said they will review CCTV footage.
Just a coincidence that of all the kids at Centre Parcs it just so happened that the only kid to get touched up was Tommys Daughter.
The sick cunt probably set it all up to get jailed and scam another £million out of sad cunts like you throwing money at the convicted fraudster. He'a on record saying his time inside is piss easy getting isolated and looked after by the screws.
Throw a few more quid at him T Bone you thick gullible twat
Fuck off you prick and get your facts straight before posting
They phoned him and said we got cctv footage, what else do you think it will be of?
Bambi having a shit in the forest?
It obviously will be of what Tommy said happened or else they wouldn't bother phoning you thick cunt
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 746
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #119 on:
March 09, 2020, 10:46:34 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on March 09, 2020, 09:54:01 PM
No they didnt you thick cunt. They said they will review CCTV footage.
Just a coincidence that of all the kids at Centre Parcs it just so happened that the only kid to get touched up was Tommys Daughter.
The sick cunt probably set it all up to get jailed and scam another £million out of sad cunts like you throwing money at the convicted fraudster. He'a on record saying his time inside is piss easy getting isolated and looked after by the screws.
Throw a few more quid at him T Bone you thick gullible twat
Look who's back.....
It's the tax dodging socialist, here to tell us to do as you say and not as you do?
Fuck off back under that rock you've been hiding under since Corbyn got his arse handed to him in the election.
Let's be clear as well, TR's daughter (an 8 year old) made the accusation to police. If she was lying it should have taken them 10 seconds to prove it.
Your hatred for TR is such that you wouldn't even entertain the idea he would have been protecting his daughter.
But then again your hatred for anyone who isn't a loony lefty tosser means you wouldn't entertain the idea of Muslim sex gangs in every town and city in the country either, labeling anyone who spoke up a bigot or a racist.
Off you go you tax dodging cunt
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 746
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #120 on:
March 09, 2020, 10:49:16 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 09, 2020, 10:02:47 PM
Is anyone really stupid enough to believe that police would ignore an accusation like this where Yaxley is concerned. Really?
They know what he is like and will be even MORE fastidious in their work.
Fucks sake
Like they didn't ignore THOUSANDS of young girls? Like they didn't ignore HUNDREDS of social worker reports?
If you think the police fastidiously investigating any claims made against the protected class then you're clearly ignoring all the evidence in front of you.
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 568
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #121 on:
March 09, 2020, 11:37:41 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on March 06, 2020, 09:13:53 AM
This is where it stemmed from and given the refusal by the Home Office to release details and subsequent attacks on PP there is more fire than smoke
https://www.politicalite.com/corbyn/labour/labours-cover-up-gordon-browns-government-urged-police-not-to-investigate-muslim-grooming-gangs/
Thanks for that. Brown should be prosecuted for that in my opinion.
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 568
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #122 on:
March 09, 2020, 11:48:22 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 06, 2020, 08:40:47 AM
Fuck off, you nonce defending scum.
That's bang out of order that is. You're gpoing to have to curb it with insults like that, just because someone doesn't agree with your opinion.
Please go and have a read of the 'Crossing Of Lines' thread and then sort it out. Thanks in advance.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 3 991
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #123 on:
March 10, 2020, 12:01:23 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 09, 2020, 10:23:12 AM
Quote from: T_Bone on March 08, 2020, 10:48:48 PM
Call from a police offer to tell Tommy they have cctv of his daughter been touched.
Now crawl back under your rock downingalbion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3NF9Qy4GiJc&t=3s
Downing and Doom - care to comment on this?
Man admits he 'accidentally' touch TR's daughter bum.
All your excuses, all your Twateratti bullshit shown for the fake news bollocks it is.
Pedo defenders
Nonce enablers
You are such child
If it turns out Tommy Robinson twatted a bloke who squeezed his daughters backside then of course he would have everybody's sympathy. But the police seemingly don't think that happened. If they change their opinion on that then we view it differently. As usual, none of your facts are facts.
Logged
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 1 745
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #124 on:
Today
at 12:00:57 AM »
Latest update from Tommy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5k7AHrxXRw
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 9 368
Not big and not clever
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #125 on:
Today
at 09:17:20 AM »
I've not slept since this whole scandal started you know.
Logged
CoB scum
Pages:
1
2
[
3
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...