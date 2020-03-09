Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Patriot Tommy
Nah, wrong there gadgie.
Bob is grooming Willie.... Good style and Willie loves it the cucky wrong un cunt.
Tboner would have been under jayjayb's groomy spell like crocket was.....
But didn't like being told about.

Another sneaky cunt with multiple usernames ... wanking himself over a party and cult that masterbates over Muslim paedophilia provided the victims are vulnerable, white and underaged, and perpetrators are Pakistani acting with impunity to uphold an ideology. Queer cunt.

Good morning !!

 
Some fucking weird connections between disgusting acts and arousal right there.
You're seriously not wired right to join those dots.
I bet your browsing history is fucking rife with alarm bells lad.

I want grooming gangs to come to an end, unlike you

And to assume others don't or belong to one of your weird political pigeonholes because they question you along with your form rings even more alarm bells.
Deep cover wrong un.. Fo sho!

I am proud and stand by my "form" - that being to recognise, accept and bring to an end Pakistani grooming gangs by supporting brave campaigners and victims.

Your "form" is to defend these gangs because it is anathema to your political ideology so support and defend those brushing it under the carpet, turning a blind eye and/or fearful of being branded racist for exposing a societal and racial issue - which is related to the raping and abuse of white girls. You disgusting sick cunt.

Let me put you right son.
All noncing is sick, evil and unforgivable.
A bullet is too good for all perps.
Your generation was fucking riddled with them and too many said nothing or joked about it so don't make out this depravity is new... Only your weaponising of it is.
You're more enabler than anyone you accuse


Look 'ere daft-lad.... if you live in a glasshouse don't throw stones ... capiche!!  :like:
« Reply #101 on: Today at 10:23:12 AM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 10:48:48 PM
Call from a police offer to tell Tommy they have cctv of his daughter been touched.

Now crawl back under your rock downingalbion  sshhh

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3NF9Qy4GiJc&t=3s

Downing and Doom - care to comment on this?

Man admits he 'accidentally' touch TR's daughter bum.

All your excuses, all your Twateratti bullshit shown for the fake news bollocks it is.

Pedo defenders
Nonce enablers

 :wanker: :wanker:
« Reply #102 on: Today at 12:29:14 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 06, 2020, 08:40:47 AM
Quote from: DowningAlbion on March 04, 2020, 10:06:52 PM
Good body shot? Knee to the bollocks?  Rabbit punch?

Not everyone who loses a fight has marks to the face. In a swimming pool your body is unprotected. Punching someone in the solar plexus knocks their wind and confidence for six.. Lots of possibilities Bernie

You'll literally make up stuff and post any old bullshit.

TR has proven time and time again the media lie about him, usually cheered on by groups like hope not hate.

Police have proven time and again that they'll do nothing to protect children from Muslim rape gangs but will come down hard on thought crimes and anyone calling the rapists nasty names.

Who are we to believe? A PROVEN lying media. A PROVEN corrupt police force?

Fuck off, you nonce defending scum.


  The thing is, they know they lie about him, same with the police, courts, councilors, all of them. But as it fills their guns full of bullshit bullets they turn a blind eye to it. They did the same over Brexit. The left are up the elites arse. SHAME ON THEM!
« Reply #103 on: Today at 01:46:32 PM »
Some serious crossing of lines on this thread but Admin will do fuck all as usual. Without the Far-right extremists that call this site home, it would be dead and buried

FACTS: There was no Childrens Pool and the Police are not prosecuting the other party for anything. Only Tommy. Despite the RWNJ conspiracy theories, nothing happened other than a drunken midget picking a fight and losing :alf:
