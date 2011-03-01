|
DowningAlbion
Except it's not, is it, as O'Connell provides literally zero evidence of his version of what happened, it's just a speculative remark and callbacks to TR's previous behaviour as reason to doubt the tale his daughter was touched up. There's as much proof on that thread as there is in TR's version of events.
Not true, As we can't ask God exactly what happened it is necessary to speculate on the version of events given and consider the character of those involved, as any court would do
The damning evidence is that Yaxley-Lennon knows a lot about Contempt of Court by now, so by publically accusing the other party of pedophilia in his posts, he knows it cannot go to court as a fair trial would be impossible. If his version of events is true, why would he knowingly act in a way that lets the 'pepretrator' off the hook, by publicly calling him a paedophile?
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
calamity
I wonder if O'Connell's bias is based on him being a strong advocate of providing a carte blanche for Pakistani grooming gangs abusing white girls ... like some in the establishment do or just hatred pf someone with a different political view and background?
I would suggest you are on dodgy ground legally there Willie
Illegal if making unsubstantiated claims is a reserve for self-appointed judge and jury tweeters
On reflection, I think you are correct there as we know which side of any argument like this the establishment would side with...
You are free to post whatever you want of course, but in this day and age it just seems reckless, rightly or wrongly.
SmogOnTour
Do you understand that O'Connell's version isn't the "actual story" until he substantiates it, no matter how much he, or you for that matter, try to claim it's true?
It's one thing to doubt Robinson's claim based on his previous character for dishonesty and being untrustworthy, to invent a contradictory story and pass it off as fact despite being absent of facts, really doesn't make him any better than TR.
DowningAlbion
You didn't read my reply at all. I never said it was THE TRUTH I said it is reasonable speculation based on the version of events presented and the character of TR, and that it contains a damning conclusion re contempt of court considerations
Nevermind, just keep replying to what you think I said without reading it
DowningAlbion
It what way is it reasonable to invent a story, pass it off as fact and then try to support it by pointing out the history of Robinson's character?
Doubting Robinson's claim is fine. Concocting a alternative version of events based off your own bias, isn't.
No one knows the truth of this except TR, his daughter and the other party. And each from their own perspective. If it had gone to court the different versions would have been related, characters judged and the evidence weighed up...
But that can't happen because TR has made sure there couldn't be a fair trial of the accused, despite having detailed knowledge of the Contempt of Court laws. That is damning evidence to an informed observer and casts significant doubt on his claims. There is nothing wrong with pointing that out...
DowningAlbion
I'm getting tired of pointing out the same thing:
I'M SUPPORTING HIS POSITION BECAUSE HE GOES TO THE HEART OF THE MATTER WITH THE FACTS ABOUT CONTEMPT OF COURT
For TR to accuse the other party of being a paedophile via public posts means 100% there can be no fair trial .With his past history of contempt of court dealings he must know that. Therefore the only reason he has done it is because he knows there will be no trialof the other party because he made key parts of the story up
If his story is true he wouldn't risk being in contempt, he'd want the other party prosecuted. The probability is he made up a story to cover his own stupidity. Thankfully the Police are only prosecuting him.
It's a victory for British Justice
DowningAlbion
Bob, you have avoided commenting on the key point of contempt of court four times now...
No reasonable person would assume O'Connell is claiming to know the absolute truth since no one can. He is presenting an alternative explanation with supporting evidence on contempt of court, character and past behaviour as a more plausible version of events
Only an Aspergers RWNJ with extreme views like many on COB would assume he is purporting to present the LITERAL TRUTH
Johnny Thunder
Wouldn't it be fuckin easier to just type:
Yeah though.
Nor though.
Yeah though.
Nor though.
Etc. etc.
And save us all having to read all yer bollox.
DowningAlbion
DA, is all flushed out here. Crawl back to your hugbox, fella.
Typical Bobup - always wanting the last word Aspergers style, and always referencing safe-space equivalents
How many user-names do you have on here Bob?
Oldfield/T-Bone/Smog on Tour/Erimus-44 and Bud Wiser. Truly pathetic
Archie Stevens
HA, HA. NO DENIAL OF BEING ANOTHER OF BOB'S SOCK-PUPPETS
SAY HI TO ERIMUS-44 and T-BONE FROM ME WHEN YOU NEXT SEE THEM
Nah, wrong there gadgie.
Bob is grooming Willie.... Good style and Willie loves it the cucky wrong un cunt.
Tboner would have been under jayjayb's groomy spell like crocket was.....
But didn't like being told about.
Bobupanddown
Good body shot? Knee to the bollocks? Rabbit punch?
Not everyone who loses a fight has marks to the face. In a swimming pool your body is unprotected. Punching someone in the solar plexus knocks their wind and confidence for six.. Lots of possibilities Bernie
You'll literally make up stuff and post any old bullshit.
TR has proven time and time again the media lie about him, usually cheered on by groups like hope not hate.
Police have proven time and again that they'll do nothing to protect children from Muslim rape gangs but will come down hard on thought crimes and anyone calling the rapists nasty names.
Who are we to believe? A PROVEN lying media. A PROVEN corrupt police force?
Fuck off, you nonce defending scum.
Wee_Willie
HA, HA. NO DENIAL OF BEING ANOTHER OF BOB'S SOCK-PUPPETS
SAY HI TO ERIMUS-44 and T-BONE FROM ME WHEN YOU NEXT SEE THEM
Nah, wrong there gadgie.
Bob is grooming Willie.... Good style and Willie loves it the cucky wrong un cunt.
Tboner would have been under jayjayb's groomy spell like crocket was.....
But didn't like being told about.
Another sneaky cunt with multiple usernames ... wanking himself over a party and cult that masterbates over Muslim paedophilia provided the victims are vulnerable, white and underaged, and perpetrators are Pakistani acting with impunity to uphold an ideology. Queer cunt.
Good morning !!
Steve Göldby
HA, HA. NO DENIAL OF BEING ANOTHER OF BOB'S SOCK-PUPPETS
SAY HI TO ERIMUS-44 and T-BONE FROM ME WHEN YOU NEXT SEE THEM
Nah, wrong there gadgie.
Bob is grooming Willie.... Good style and Willie loves it the cucky wrong un cunt.
Tboner would have been under jayjayb's groomy spell like crocket was.....
But didn't like being told about.
Another sneaky cunt with multiple usernames ... wanking himself over a party and cult that masterbates over Muslim paedophilia provided the victims are vulnerable, white and underaged, and perpetrators are Pakistani acting with impunity to uphold an ideology. Queer cunt.
Good morning !!
Did he really say that though? Have you got a link to the quote rather than a Facebook meme?
Questions about this TR situation.
1. Why was this Asian man in a children's pool by himself with no kids or wife present?
2. Why have police ignored the complaint made by TR and his daughter about the assault that took place on her?
3. Why has the mainstream media ignored those facts and only reported on TR's arrest - making out as though he attacked someone completely unprovoked?
4. Why are an army of Twateratti out there spreading fake news about the events of what happened?
There is something deeply troubling about what is happening in this country. With elected officials and law enforcement running defense for pedophiles and sex gangs.
Sign this, make them tell the truth.https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/300239
