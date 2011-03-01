Welcome,
Patriot Tommy
Author
Topic: Patriot Tommy
DowningAlbion
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #50 on:
Today
at 10:06:18 AM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on
Today
at 01:34:45 AM
Except it's not, is it, as O'Connell provides literally zero evidence of his version of what happened, it's just a speculative remark and callbacks to TR's previous behaviour as reason to doubt the tale his daughter was touched up. There's as much proof on that thread as there is in TR's version of events.
Not true, As we can't ask God exactly what happened it is necessary to speculate on the version of events given and consider the character of those involved, as any court would do
The damning evidence is that Yaxley-Lennon knows a lot about Contempt of Court by now, so by publically accusing the other party of pedophilia in his posts, he knows it cannot go to court as a fair trial would be impossible. If his version of events is true, why would he knowingly act in a way that lets the 'pepretrator' off the hook, by publicly calling him a paedophile?
Wee_Willie
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #51 on:
Today
at 10:48:42 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 09:05:18 AM
Quote from: calamity on
Today
at 08:54:47 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 08:19:13 AM
I wonder if O'Connell's bias is based on him being a strong advocate of providing a carte blanche for Pakistani grooming gangs abusing white girls ... like some in the establishment do or just hatred pf someone with a different political view and background?
I would suggest you are on dodgy ground legally there Willie
Illegal if making unsubstantiated claims is a reserve for self-appointed judge and jury tweeters
On reflection, I think you are correct there as we know which side of any argument like this the establishment would side with...
calamity
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #52 on:
Today
at 11:08:39 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 10:48:42 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 09:05:18 AM
Quote from: calamity on
Today
at 08:54:47 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 08:19:13 AM
I wonder if O'Connell's bias is based on him being a strong advocate of providing a carte blanche for Pakistani grooming gangs abusing white girls ... like some in the establishment do or just hatred pf someone with a different political view and background?
I would suggest you are on dodgy ground legally there Willie
Illegal if making unsubstantiated claims is a reserve for self-appointed judge and jury tweeters
On reflection, I think you are correct there as we know which side of any argument like this the establishment would side with...
You are free to post whatever you want of course, but in this day and age it just seems reckless, rightly or wrongly.
Wee_Willie
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #53 on:
Today
at 11:19:18 AM »
I agree. Slander is terrible.
SmogOnTour
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #54 on:
Today
at 12:41:18 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on
Today
at 10:06:18 AM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on
Today
at 01:34:45 AM
Except it's not, is it, as O'Connell provides literally zero evidence of his version of what happened, it's just a speculative remark and callbacks to TR's previous behaviour as reason to doubt the tale his daughter was touched up. There's as much proof on that thread as there is in TR's version of events.
Not true, As we can't ask God exactly what happened it is necessary to speculate on the version of events given and consider the character of those involved, as any court would do
The damning evidence is that Yaxley-Lennon knows a lot about Contempt of Court by now, so by publically accusing the other party of pedophilia in his posts, he knows it cannot go to court as a fair trial would be impossible. If his version of events is true, why would he knowingly act in a way that lets the 'pepretrator' off the hook, by publicly calling him a paedophile?
Do you understand that O'Connell's version isn't the "actual story" until he substantiates it, no matter how much he, or you for that matter, try to claim it's true?
It's one thing to doubt Robinson's claim based on his previous character for dishonesty and being untrustworthy, to invent a contradictory story and pass it off as fact despite being absent of facts, really doesn't make him any better than TR.
DowningAlbion
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #55 on:
Today
at 01:35:47 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on
Today
at 12:41:18 PM
Do you understand that O'Connell's version isn't the "actual story" until he substantiates it, no matter how much he, or you for that matter, try to claim it's true?
It's one thing to doubt Robinson's claim based on his previous character for dishonesty and being untrustworthy, to invent a contradictory story and pass it off as fact despite being absent of facts, really doesn't make him any better than TR.
You didn't read my reply at all. I never said it was THE TRUTH I said it is reasonable speculation based on the version of events presented and the character of TR, and that it contains a damning conclusion re contempt of court considerations
Nevermind, just keep replying to what you think I said without reading it
SmogOnTour
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #56 on:
Today
at 01:48:54 PM »
It what way is it reasonable to invent a story, pass it off as fact and then try to support it by pointing out the history of Robinson's character?
Doubting Robinson's claim is fine. Concocting a alternative version of events based off your own bias, isn't.
DowningAlbion
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #57 on:
Today
at 02:02:07 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on
Today
at 01:48:54 PM
It what way is it reasonable to invent a story, pass it off as fact and then try to support it by pointing out the history of Robinson's character?
Doubting Robinson's claim is fine. Concocting a alternative version of events based off your own bias, isn't.
No one knows the truth of this except TR, his daughter and the other party. And each from their own perspective. If it had gone to court the different versions would have been related, characters judged and the evidence weighed up...
But that can't happen because TR has made sure there couldn't be a fair trial of the accused, despite having detailed knowledge of the Contempt of Court laws. That is damning evidence to an informed observer and casts significant doubt on his claims. There is nothing wrong with pointing that out...
SmogOnTour
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #58 on:
Today
at 02:05:17 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on
Today
at 02:02:07 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on
Today
at 01:48:54 PM
It what way is it reasonable to invent a story, pass it off as fact and then try to support it by pointing out the history of Robinson's character?
Doubting Robinson's claim is fine. Concocting a alternative version of events based off your own bias, isn't.
No one knows the truth of this except TR, his daughter and the other party.
And each from their own perspective. If it had gone to court the different versions would have been related, characters judged and the evidence weighed up...
But that can't happen because TR has made sure there couldn't be a fair trial, despite having detailed knowledge of the Contempt of Court laws. That is damning evidence to an informed observer and casts significant doubt on his claims. There is nothing wrong with pointing that out
And none are O'Connell, so why is it he has decided his version of events is the actual story and why are you supporting it?
DowningAlbion
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #59 on:
Today
at 03:04:03 PM »
I'm getting tired of pointing out the same thing:
I'M SUPPORTING HIS POSITION BECAUSE HE GOES TO THE HEART OF THE MATTER WITH THE FACTS ABOUT CONTEMPT OF COURT
For TR to accuse the other party of being a paedophile via public posts means 100% there can be no fair trial .With his past history of contempt of court dealings he must know that. Therefore the only reason he has done it is because he knows there will be no trialof the other party because he made key parts of the story up
If his story is true he wouldn't risk being in contempt, he'd want the other party prosecuted. The probability is he made up a story to cover his own stupidity. Thankfully the Police are only prosecuting him.
It's a victory for British Justice
SmogOnTour
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #60 on:
Today
at 03:06:43 PM »
Why are you refusing to actually address the point I'm making about O'Connell and his claim made in the thread you've posted?
Is it because you realise he's actually in the wrong here, and you're trying to deflect in that typical sly way you fmttm rats do?
DowningAlbion
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #61 on:
Today
at 03:27:47 PM »
Bob, you have avoided commenting on the key point of contempt of court four times now...
No reasonable person would assume O'Connell is claiming to know the absolute truth since no one can. He is presenting an alternative explanation with supporting evidence on contempt of court, character and past behaviour as a more plausible version of events
Only an Aspergers RWNJ with extreme views like many on COB would assume he is purporting to present the LITERAL TRUTH
Johnny Thunder
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #62 on:
Today
at 03:35:00 PM »
Wouldn't it be fuckin easier to just type:
Yeah though.
Nor though.
Yeah though.
Nor though.
Etc. etc.
And save us all having to read all yer bollox.
SmogOnTour
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #63 on:
Today
at 03:38:19 PM »
He's literally claimed it is the actual story and without any evidence, and in doing so, doesn't make him any different from Robinson. In fact, I've just found on his website that this story he's now trying to support with claims he rang up and talked to staff at Centre Parcs. Tabloid-tier "evidence". No wonder you fell for it.
Amazing the shite people like you will believe.
DowningAlbion
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #64 on:
Today
at 03:48:52 PM »
HA, HA. NO DENIAL OF BEING ANOTHER OF BOB'S SOCK-PUPPETS
SAY HI TO ERIMUS-44 and T-BONE FROM ME WHEN YOU NEXT SEE THEM
SmogOnTour
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #65 on:
Today
at 03:54:49 PM »
Another sneaky fmttm tactic - when you're losing an argument, accuse someone of being a multi-name user and cease to actually address any points being made because you cannot accept being wrong.
Absolutely pathetic. And which Bob are you talking about as there's a few on here?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #66 on:
Today
at 04:13:53 PM »
There is only one Bob, and you fucking well know it. The others are graven images and are damned by God.
DowningAlbion
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #67 on:
Today
at 04:18:00 PM »
BYE BOB
Johnny Thunder
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #68 on:
Today
at 04:19:27 PM »
One Bob on Teesside.........
SmogOnTour
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #69 on:
Today
at 04:34:58 PM »
DA, is all flushed out here. Crawl back to your hugbox, fella.
DowningAlbion
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #70 on:
Today
at 11:07:08 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on
Today
at 04:34:58 PM
DA, is all flushed out here. Crawl back to your hugbox, fella.
Typical Bobup - always wanting the last word Aspergers style, and always referencing safe-space equivalents
How many user-names do you have on here Bob?
Oldfield/T-Bone/Smog on Tour/Erimus-44 and Bud Wiser. Truly pathetic
monkeyman
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #71 on:
Today
at 11:21:17 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on
Yesterday
at 10:06:52 PM
Good body shot? Knee to the bollocks? Rabbit punch?
Not everyone who loses a fight has marks to the face. In a swimming pool your body is unprotected. Punching someone in the solar plexus knocks their wind and confidence for six.. Lots of possibilities Bernie
FUCKING COLUMBO FROM BOREME
DowningAlbion
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #72 on:
Today
at 11:30:32 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 11:21:17 PM
FUCKING COLUMBO FROM BOREME
Shouldn't you be elsewhere in solidarity with the flouncing of your hero Trotsky?
Because you haven't had your tongue up his ring for at least an hour, you fucking thick cunt
monkeyman
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #73 on:
Today
at 11:33:46 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on
Today
at 11:30:32 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 11:21:17 PM
FUCKING COLUMBO FROM BOREME
Shouldn't you be elsewhere in solidarity with the flouncing of your hero Trotsky?
Because you haven't had your tongue up his ring for at least an hour, you fucking thick cunt
NO ONE LIKES YER ON BOREME SO YER JUMP ON ERE SAD SACK FUCKING PRICK
SmogOnTour
Re: Patriot Tommy
«
Reply #74 on:
Today
at 11:34:52 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on
Today
at 11:07:08 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on
Today
at 04:34:58 PM
DA, is all flushed out here. Crawl back to your hugbox, fella.
Typical Bobup - always wanting the last word Aspergers style, and always referencing safe-space equivalents
How many user-names do you have on here Bob?
Oldfield/T-Bone/Smog on Tour/Erimus-44 and Bud Wiser. Truly pathetic
Sure thing, towz. Your argument unravelled, you're backed into a corner and trying to save face. Doesn't work on here. People see straight through you.
