Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #50 on: Today at 10:06:18 AM » Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 01:34:45 AM Except it's not, is it, as O'Connell provides literally zero evidence of his version of what happened, it's just a speculative remark and callbacks to TR's previous behaviour as reason to doubt the tale his daughter was touched up. There's as much proof on that thread as there is in TR's version of events.



Not true, As we can't ask God exactly what happened it is necessary to speculate on the version of events given and consider the character of those involved, as any court would do



Not true, As we can't ask God exactly what happened it is necessary to speculate on the version of events given and consider the character of those involved, as any court would do

The damning evidence is that Yaxley-Lennon knows a lot about Contempt of Court by now, so by publically accusing the other party of pedophilia in his posts, he knows it cannot go to court as a fair trial would be impossible. If his version of events is true, why would he knowingly act in a way that lets the 'pepretrator' off the hook, by publicly calling him a paedophile?

Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #54 on: Today at 12:41:18 PM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 10:06:18 AM Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 01:34:45 AM Except it's not, is it, as O'Connell provides literally zero evidence of his version of what happened, it's just a speculative remark and callbacks to TR's previous behaviour as reason to doubt the tale his daughter was touched up. There's as much proof on that thread as there is in TR's version of events.



Not true, As we can't ask God exactly what happened it is necessary to speculate on the version of events given and consider the character of those involved, as any court would do



The damning evidence is that Yaxley-Lennon knows a lot about Contempt of Court by now, so by publically accusing the other party of pedophilia in his posts, he knows it cannot go to court as a fair trial would be impossible. If his version of events is true, why would he knowingly act in a way that lets the 'pepretrator' off the hook, by publicly calling him a paedophile?

Not true, As we can't ask God exactly what happened it is necessary to speculate on the version of events given and consider the character of those involved, as any court would doThe damning evidence is that Yaxley-Lennon knows a lot about Contempt of Court by now, so by publically accusing the other party of pedophilia in his posts, he knows it cannot go to court as a fair trial would be impossible. If his version of events is true, why would he knowingly act in a way that lets the 'pepretrator' off the hook, by publicly calling him a paedophile?

Do you understand that O'Connell's version isn't the "actual story" until he substantiates it, no matter how much he, or you for that matter, try to claim it's true?



Do you understand that O'Connell's version isn't the "actual story" until he substantiates it, no matter how much he, or you for that matter, try to claim it's true?

It's one thing to doubt Robinson's claim based on his previous character for dishonesty and being untrustworthy, to invent a contradictory story and pass it off as fact despite being absent of facts, really doesn't make him any better than TR.

Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #55 on: Today at 01:35:47 PM » Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 12:41:18 PM

Do you understand that O'Connell's version isn't the "actual story" until he substantiates it, no matter how much he, or you for that matter, try to claim it's true?



It's one thing to doubt Robinson's claim based on his previous character for dishonesty and being untrustworthy, to invent a contradictory story and pass it off as fact despite being absent of facts, really doesn't make him any better than TR.



You didn't read my reply at all. I never said it was THE TRUTH I said it is reasonable speculation based on the version of events presented and the character of TR, and that it contains a damning conclusion re contempt of court considerations



You didn't read my reply at all. I never said it was THE TRUTH I said it is reasonable speculation based on the version of events presented and the character of TR, and that it contains a damning conclusion re contempt of court considerations

Nevermind, just keep replying to what you think I said without reading it

Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #56 on: Today at 01:48:54 PM » It what way is it reasonable to invent a story, pass it off as fact and then try to support it by pointing out the history of Robinson's character?



Doubting Robinson's claim is fine. Concocting a alternative version of events based off your own bias, isn't. Logged

Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #57 on: Today at 02:02:07 PM » Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 01:48:54 PM It what way is it reasonable to invent a story, pass it off as fact and then try to support it by pointing out the history of Robinson's character?



Doubting Robinson's claim is fine. Concocting a alternative version of events based off your own bias, isn't.



No one knows the truth of this except TR, his daughter and the other party. And each from their own perspective. If it had gone to court the different versions would have been related, characters judged and the evidence weighed up...



No one knows the truth of this except TR, his daughter and the other party. And each from their own perspective. If it had gone to court the different versions would have been related, characters judged and the evidence weighed up...

But that can't happen because TR has made sure there couldn't be a fair trial of the accused, despite having detailed knowledge of the Contempt of Court laws. That is damning evidence to an informed observer and casts significant doubt on his claims. There is nothing wrong with pointing that out...

Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #58 on: Today at 02:05:17 PM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 02:02:07 PM Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 01:48:54 PM It what way is it reasonable to invent a story, pass it off as fact and then try to support it by pointing out the history of Robinson's character?



Doubting Robinson's claim is fine. Concocting a alternative version of events based off your own bias, isn't.



No one knows the truth of this except TR, his daughter and the other party. And each from their own perspective. If it had gone to court the different versions would have been related, characters judged and the evidence weighed up...



But that can't happen because TR has made sure there couldn't be a fair trial, despite having detailed knowledge of the Contempt of Court laws. That is damning evidence to an informed observer and casts significant doubt on his claims. There is nothing wrong with pointing that out

And each from their own perspective. If it had gone to court the different versions would have been related, characters judged and the evidence weighed up...But that can't happen because TR has made sure there couldn't be a fair trial, despite having detailed knowledge of the Contempt of Court laws. That is damning evidence to an informed observer and casts significant doubt on his claims. There is nothing wrong with pointing that out

And none are O'Connell, so why is it he has decided his version of events is the actual story and why are you supporting it?

Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #59 on: Today at 03:04:03 PM »



I'M SUPPORTING HIS POSITION BECAUSE HE GOES TO THE HEART OF THE MATTER WITH THE FACTS ABOUT CONTEMPT OF COURT



For TR to accuse the other party of being a paedophile via public posts means 100% there can be no fair trial .With his past history of contempt of court dealings he must know that. Therefore the only reason he has done it is because he knows there will be no trialof the other party because he made key parts of the story up



If his story is true he wouldn't risk being in contempt, he'd want the other party prosecuted. The probability is he made up a story to cover his own stupidity. Thankfully the Police are only prosecuting him.



I'm getting tired of pointing out the same thing:

I'M SUPPORTING HIS POSITION BECAUSE HE GOES TO THE HEART OF THE MATTER WITH THE FACTS ABOUT CONTEMPT OF COURT

For TR to accuse the other party of being a paedophile via public posts means 100% there can be no fair trial. With his past history of contempt of court dealings he must know that. Therefore the only reason he has done it is because he knows there will be no trial of the other party because he made key parts of the story up

If his story is true he wouldn't risk being in contempt, he'd want the other party prosecuted. The probability is he made up a story to cover his own stupidity. Thankfully the Police are only prosecuting him.

It's a victory for British Justice