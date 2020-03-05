Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Patriot Tommy
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 01:34:45 AM
Except it's not, is it, as O'Connell provides literally zero evidence of his version of what happened, it's just a speculative remark and callbacks to TR's previous behaviour as reason to doubt the tale his daughter was touched up. There's as much proof on that thread as there is in TR's version of events.

Not true, As we can't ask God exactly what happened it is necessary to speculate on the version of events given and consider the character of those involved, as any court would do

The damning evidence is that Yaxley-Lennon knows a lot about Contempt of Court by now, so by publically accusing the other party of pedophilia in his posts, he knows it cannot go to court as a fair trial would be impossible. If his version of events is true, why would he knowingly act in a way that lets the 'pepretrator' off the hook, by publicly calling him a paedophile?
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:05:18 AM
Quote from: calamity on Today at 08:54:47 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:19:13 AM
I wonder if O'Connell's bias is based on him being a strong advocate of providing a carte blanche for Pakistani grooming gangs abusing white girls ... like some in the establishment do or just hatred pf someone with a different political view and background?

I would suggest you are on dodgy ground legally there Willie

Illegal if making unsubstantiated claims is a reserve for self-appointed judge and jury tweeters

On reflection, I think you are correct there as we know which side of any argument like this the establishment would side with...
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:48:42 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:05:18 AM
Quote from: calamity on Today at 08:54:47 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:19:13 AM
I wonder if O'Connell's bias is based on him being a strong advocate of providing a carte blanche for Pakistani grooming gangs abusing white girls ... like some in the establishment do or just hatred pf someone with a different political view and background?

I would suggest you are on dodgy ground legally there Willie

Illegal if making unsubstantiated claims is a reserve for self-appointed judge and jury tweeters

On reflection, I think you are correct there as we know which side of any argument like this the establishment would side with...

You are free to post whatever you want of course, but in this day and age it just seems reckless, rightly or wrongly.
I agree. Slander is terrible.
