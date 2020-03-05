DowningAlbion



MixerPosts: 216 Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #50 on: Today at 10:06:18 AM » Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 01:34:45 AM Except it's not, is it, as O'Connell provides literally zero evidence of his version of what happened, it's just a speculative remark and callbacks to TR's previous behaviour as reason to doubt the tale his daughter was touched up. There's as much proof on that thread as there is in TR's version of events.



Not true, As we can't ask God exactly what happened it is necessary to speculate on the version of events given and consider the character of those involved, as any court would do



Not true, As we can't ask God exactly what happened it is necessary to speculate on the version of events given and consider the character of those involved, as any court would do

The damning evidence is that Yaxley-Lennon knows a lot about Contempt of Court by now, so by publically accusing the other party of pedophilia in his posts, he knows it cannot go to court as a fair trial would be impossible. If his version of events is true, why would he knowingly act in a way that lets the 'pepretrator' off the hook, by publicly calling him a paedophile?