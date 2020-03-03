Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Patriot Tommy  (Read 940 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 134



« on: March 03, 2020, 10:25:16 AM »
...for it is he...arrested again. He needs to campaign to have cases like his reported more widely.  :bc:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 690


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: March 03, 2020, 10:30:04 AM »
HIS 8  YEAR OLD KID WAS TOUCHED UP AT CENTRE PARKS SO HE TWATTED THE BLOKE. 👍

OLD BILL ARRESTED THE WRONG BLOKE... BUT THAT NEVER FAILS TO SURPRISE  😡
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 137


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #2 on: March 03, 2020, 10:48:16 AM »
His daughter was sexually assaulted in a swimming pool.

What do you expect him to do, ask him if he managed to slip a finger in his daughter while he was copping a feel?
Glory Glory Man United
dixieland
Posts: 1 310


« Reply #3 on: March 03, 2020, 11:51:40 AM »
Good on him, worlds gone mad.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 134



« Reply #4 on: March 03, 2020, 12:00:00 PM »
Was the person who assaulted his daughter arrested? 
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 420


« Reply #5 on: March 03, 2020, 12:27:07 PM »
Bloke is almost certainly paranoid too much marching powder.
ccole
Posts: 4 010


« Reply #6 on: March 03, 2020, 12:28:26 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 03, 2020, 12:00:00 PM
Was the person who assaulted his daughter arrested? 

Apparently not. The middle aged bloke, who was at Centre Parks and in the pool with his two male friends said that he "squeezed the kids bum by accident"


Police are investigating further.  
El Capitan
Posts: 40 565


« Reply #7 on: March 03, 2020, 12:33:09 PM »
Has Tommy done a YouTube video asking for donations for his legal fees yet? 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Markoftheboro

Posts: 10


« Reply #8 on: March 03, 2020, 03:34:57 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 03, 2020, 12:33:09 PM
Has Tommy done a YouTube video asking for donations for his legal fees yet? 

Not yet but he will.
T_Bone
Posts: 1 728


« Reply #9 on: March 03, 2020, 03:53:50 PM »
Funny how some on here don't seem to be concerned about an 8 year old been sexually assaulted  souey

Just so how they ain't bothered about muslim nonces attacking young English girls  lost

Funny that  :gaz:
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 137


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #10 on: March 03, 2020, 03:54:53 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on March 03, 2020, 03:53:50 PM
Funny how some on here don't seem to be concerned about an 8 year old been sexually assaulted  souey

Just so how they ain't bothered about muslim nonces attacking young English girls  lost

Funny that  :gaz:


you should just do a FAO Matty.
Glory Glory Man United
T_Bone
Posts: 1 728


« Reply #11 on: March 03, 2020, 03:56:51 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on March 03, 2020, 03:54:53 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on March 03, 2020, 03:53:50 PM
Funny how some on here don't seem to be concerned about an 8 year old been sexually assaulted  souey

Just so how they ain't bothered about muslim nonces attacking young English girls  lost

Funny that  :gaz:


you should just do a FAO Matty.




Ive been living in his head rent free since I joined this place  lost

Plenty of room for me in there to be fair though  :like:
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
ccole
Posts: 4 010


« Reply #12 on: March 03, 2020, 04:03:40 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on March 03, 2020, 03:53:50 PM
Funny how some on here don't seem to be concerned about an 8 year old been sexually assaulted  souey

Just so how they ain't bothered about muslim nonces attacking young English girls  lost

Funny that  :gaz:



You know the score, what does child sexual abuse matter to SFLD's when it comes to political point scoring.  :wanker:
T_Bone
Posts: 1 728


« Reply #13 on: March 03, 2020, 05:18:59 PM »
Tommy sets the record straight  :like:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8iwEemr-cqo
tunstall
Posts: 3 201


« Reply #14 on: March 03, 2020, 05:47:53 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on March 03, 2020, 05:18:59 PM
Tommy sets the record straight  :like:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8iwEemr-cqo

that female copper looks highly buckable

:like:
Skinz
Posts: 2 078


« Reply #15 on: March 03, 2020, 06:32:48 PM »
Quote from: ccole on March 03, 2020, 04:03:40 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on March 03, 2020, 03:53:50 PM
Funny how some on here don't seem to be concerned about an 8 year old been sexually assaulted  souey

Just so how they ain't bothered about muslim nonces attacking young English girls  lost

Funny that  :gaz:



You know the score, what does child sexual abuse matter to SFLD's when it comes to political point scoring.  :wanker:
I honestly think(know)they'd feel a glow inside if they found out his little kid was raped. Just because it would severely hurt him. That's how sick they are.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 137


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #16 on: March 03, 2020, 07:05:38 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on March 03, 2020, 06:32:48 PM
Quote from: ccole on March 03, 2020, 04:03:40 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on March 03, 2020, 03:53:50 PM
Funny how some on here don't seem to be concerned about an 8 year old been sexually assaulted  souey

Just so how they ain't bothered about muslim nonces attacking young English girls  lost

Funny that  :gaz:



You know the score, what does child sexual abuse matter to SFLD's when it comes to political point scoring.  :wanker:
I honestly think(know)they'd feel a glow inside if they found out his little kid was raped. Just because it would severely hurt him. That's how sick they are.

Bang on.

Theyd probably think Robinson caused the molestation on his child.

I think matty especially, would get a semi on over it, if he hasnt already
Glory Glory Man United
El Capitan
Posts: 40 565


« Reply #17 on: March 03, 2020, 07:24:47 PM »
fucking ridiculous comments you sick fuckers
tunstall
Posts: 3 201


« Reply #18 on: March 03, 2020, 07:33:22 PM »
i'm not a big fan of Tommy but i have to sympathise with him there

you can see him on that video getting wound up and losing the plot because of the way the situation was dealt with
T_Bone
Posts: 1 728


« Reply #19 on: March 03, 2020, 07:39:13 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on March 03, 2020, 07:33:22 PM
i'm not a big fan of Tommy but i have to sympathise with him there

you can see him on that video getting wound up and losing the plot because of the way the situation was dealt with

Most of the time when something like this happens you find it wasn't his fault and there's a valid reason why he done it  :like:

Lefties wet themselves when they hear he's attacked him so they can slate him, then truth comes out about why he did it and their made to look like cunts  :unlike:
tunstall
Posts: 3 201


« Reply #20 on: March 03, 2020, 07:42:05 PM »
they're
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 698


« Reply #21 on: March 03, 2020, 07:48:15 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 03, 2020, 07:24:47 PM
fucking ridiculous comments you sick fuckers

Truth hurts, doesn't it?
El Capitan
Posts: 40 565


« Reply #22 on: March 03, 2020, 07:50:42 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 03, 2020, 07:48:15 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 03, 2020, 07:24:47 PM
fucking ridiculous comments you sick fuckers

Truth hurts, doesn't it?

That I would get a semi on if an 8 year old kid was raped?


Really?
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 698


« Reply #23 on: March 03, 2020, 08:06:58 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 03, 2020, 07:50:42 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 03, 2020, 07:48:15 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 03, 2020, 07:24:47 PM
fucking ridiculous comments you sick fuckers

Truth hurts, doesn't it?

That I would get a semi on if an 8 year old kid was raped?


Really?

You seem perfectly at ease with Muslim sex gangs going on a rape rampage throughout the country.
What's one more girl in pursuit of your ideological utopia?

LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 690


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #24 on: March 03, 2020, 08:08:24 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 03, 2020, 07:24:47 PM
fucking ridiculous comments you sick fuckers

WHY ?  THAT'S HOW MOST ON. ERE SEE YOU... PROPER WRONG UN. CUNT  👍😡😡😡👍
tunstall
Posts: 3 201


« Reply #25 on: March 03, 2020, 08:08:54 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 03, 2020, 08:06:58 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 03, 2020, 07:50:42 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 03, 2020, 07:48:15 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 03, 2020, 07:24:47 PM
fucking ridiculous comments you sick fuckers

Truth hurts, doesn't it?

That I would get a semi on if an 8 year old kid was raped?


Really?

You seem perfectly at ease with Muslim sex gangs going on a rape rampage throughout the country.
What's one more girl in pursuit of your ideological utopia?



haha

souey

preposterous
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 698


« Reply #26 on: March 03, 2020, 08:16:16 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on March 03, 2020, 08:08:54 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 03, 2020, 08:06:58 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 03, 2020, 07:50:42 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 03, 2020, 07:48:15 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 03, 2020, 07:24:47 PM
fucking ridiculous comments you sick fuckers

Truth hurts, doesn't it?

That I would get a semi on if an 8 year old kid was raped?


Really?

You seem perfectly at ease with Muslim sex gangs going on a rape rampage throughout the country.
What's one more girl in pursuit of your ideological utopia?



haha

souey

preposterous



 RACIST BIGOT
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 134



« Reply #27 on: March 03, 2020, 08:16:26 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 03, 2020, 07:24:47 PM
fucking ridiculous comments you sick fuckers

Sick in the fucking head, this stuff. I presume its just a wind ups of sick people as civilised people couldnt possibly say that stuff and mean it
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 690


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #28 on: March 03, 2020, 08:19:04 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 03, 2020, 08:16:26 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 03, 2020, 07:24:47 PM
fucking ridiculous comments you sick fuckers

Sick in the fucking head, this stuff. I presume its just a wind ups of sick people as civilised people couldnt possibly say that stuff and mean it


BERNIE THE WRONG UN DID.... EVEN INBOXED ME IT  👎
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 134



« Reply #29 on: March 03, 2020, 08:28:24 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on March 03, 2020, 08:19:04 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 03, 2020, 08:16:26 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 03, 2020, 07:24:47 PM
fucking ridiculous comments you sick fuckers

Sick in the fucking head, this stuff. I presume its just a wind ups of sick people as civilised people couldnt possibly say that stuff and mean it


BERNIE THE WRONG UN DID.... EVEN INBOXED ME IT  👎

If that that you posted was true then Bernie was miles out of bloody order, but youve got to agree some comments on here are fucking outrageous
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 690


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #30 on: March 03, 2020, 08:46:44 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 03, 2020, 08:28:24 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on March 03, 2020, 08:19:04 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 03, 2020, 08:16:26 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 03, 2020, 07:24:47 PM
fucking ridiculous comments you sick fuckers

Sick in the fucking head, this stuff. I presume its just a wind ups of sick people as civilised people couldnt possibly say that stuff and mean it


BERNIE THE WRONG UN DID.... EVEN INBOXED ME IT  👎

If that that you posted was true then Bernie was miles out of bloody order, but youve got to agree some comments on here are fucking outrageous


TRUE.? IT'S  A PHOTO OF HIS INBOX... COURSE IT IS FUCKING  TRUE  😡
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 690


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #31 on: March 03, 2020, 08:52:34 PM »
BLOKE WAS AN. ASIAN TOO  😡

NOW THERE'S A SURPRISE  👎😡👎
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 134



« Reply #32 on: March 03, 2020, 09:00:46 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on March 03, 2020, 08:52:34 PM
BLOKE WAS AN. ASIAN TOO  😡

NOW THERE'S A SURPRISE  👎😡👎

Indeed
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 371



« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 08:57:00 AM »
Funny how certainleftists on here are outraged when accused of being wrong uns.

Glasshouses should not throw stones ...
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 508


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 10:53:04 AM »
Plod show themselves defending the rights of 3 middle aged Asian males, there with no kids nor women of their own, to grope an 8 year old kid. It's not a surpise, sadly.

He will probably get done for common assualt, the bar is low, even though restaining the groper is well within his rights. However, no right thinking adult can condone how this was handled by plod, how asian peadofiles are allowed to "get away" with it.

Westie's extremists and the odd extremist on here all think people should be Voltiare. We are not. There will be another ground swell of opinion toward Tommy as plod, Asian peadofiles(Pakistanis), other Asians who do not out their own nonces, left wing extremists and the justice system are exposed for their hypocrisy, lack of reality and injustice they serve up to the indeginous, working class.
RIK MAYALL
Posts:


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 10:58:08 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 03, 2020, 07:50:42 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 03, 2020, 07:48:15 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 03, 2020, 07:24:47 PM
fucking ridiculous comments you sick fuckers

Truth hurts, doesn't it?

That I would get a semi on if an 8 year old kid was raped?


Really?

I think my comment was taken out of context.

It was aimed at the matty getting a hard-on for anything bad happening to Robinson not his daughter, but unfortunately Robinsons daughter is the reason why hes in the spotlight again.
After all, Matty does get excited when Robinson is in the shit.
Bernie
Posts: 5 094


« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 11:31:50 AM »


https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-51719838

BBC are reporting it....but no mention whatsoever of his kid allegedly being assaulted. Just makes it look like TR had battered someone for no reason.
Bernie
Posts: 5 094


« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 11:33:51 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 03, 2020, 08:28:24 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on March 03, 2020, 08:19:04 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 03, 2020, 08:16:26 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 03, 2020, 07:24:47 PM
fucking ridiculous comments you sick fuckers

Sick in the fucking head, this stuff. I presume its just a wind ups of sick people as civilised people couldnt possibly say that stuff and mean it


BERNIE THE WRONG UN DID.... EVEN INBOXED ME IT  👎

If that that you posted was true then Bernie was miles out of bloody order, but youve got to agree some comments on here are fucking outrageous

Not really....He's been making peado accusations against me on here for years. I've given him some back (in private) and he's burst into tears and put it on here. Classic Bully....can give it out, but when it comes back to him he wets himself and runs to teacher.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 690


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 11:39:33 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 11:33:51 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 03, 2020, 08:28:24 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on March 03, 2020, 08:19:04 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on March 03, 2020, 08:16:26 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 03, 2020, 07:24:47 PM
fucking ridiculous comments you sick fuckers

Sick in the fucking head, this stuff. I presume its just a wind ups of sick people as civilised people couldnt possibly say that stuff and mean it


BERNIE THE WRONG UN DID.... EVEN INBOXED ME IT  👎

If that that you posted was true then Bernie was miles out of bloody order, but youve got to agree some comments on here are fucking outrageous

Not really....He's been making peado accusations against me on here for years. I've given him some back (in private) and he's burst into tears and put it on here. Classic Bully....can give it out, but when it comes back to him he wets himself and runs to teacher.


HERE HE IS AGAIN THE SHITHOUSE WRONG UN  👎

IVE TOLD HIM IM WILLING TO TELL HIM TO HIS FACE HE IS A WRONG UN BUT HE KEEPS CHICKENING OUT  👎🐓🐔🐓👎

LIKE I SAID PROPER WRONG UN  👍😂👍
Bernie
Posts: 5 094


« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 01:06:21 PM »
Dry your eyes Tiny Tears  rava rava rava rava rava rava rava

Being upset over a message board isn't a good look for a sixty year old granddad.

 rava
calamity
Posts: 8 287


« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 01:08:44 PM »
Steve needs to get a grip of these constant nonce accusations, it's utterly ridiculous, you should all hang your heads in shame.
Bernie
Posts: 5 094


« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 01:11:42 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 01:08:44 PM
Steve needs to get a grip of these constant nonce accusations, it's utterly ridiculous, you should all hang your heads in shame.

Only one person doing it openly, repeatedly and consistently. We all know who that is. :lids:

Trouble is, when he gets it back he bursts into tears.
DowningAlbion
Posts: 215


« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:28:05 PM »
Actual story :

Robinson got drunk in his role as a parent supervising his kids at a swimming pool, picked a fight, lost, and invented a little random story he knew his cultists would believe

https://twitter.com/jdpoc/status/1234622363758743552
Bernie
Posts: 5 094


« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 09:32:50 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 09:28:05 PM
Actual story :

Robinson got drunk in his role as a parent supervising his kids at a swimming pool, picked a fight, lost, and invented a little random story he knew his cultists would believe

https://twitter.com/jdpoc/status/1234622363758743552

If he picked a fight and lost, how come there were no marks on his face when being spoken to by police?
DowningAlbion
Offline Offline

Posts: 215


« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 10:06:52 PM »
Good body shot? Knee to the bollocks?  Rabbit punch?

Not everyone who loses a fight has marks to the face. In a swimming pool your body is unprotected. Punching someone in the solar plexus knocks their wind and confidence for six.. Lots of possibilities Bernie
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 578


« Reply #45 on: Today at 01:34:45 AM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 09:28:05 PM
Actual story :

Robinson got drunk in his role as a parent supervising his kids at a swimming pool, picked a fight, lost, and invented a little random story he knew his cultists would believe

https://twitter.com/jdpoc/status/1234622363758743552

Except it's not, is it, as O'Connell provides literally zero evidence of his version of what happened, it's just a speculative remark and callbacks to TR's previous behaviour as reason to doubt the tale his daughter was touched up. There's as much proof on that thread as there is in TR's version of events.

People like aren't any better than T_Bone; you'll believe any unsubstantiated shite as long as it's supporting your own bias and you make no effort to challenge it.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 371



« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:19:13 AM »
I wonder if O'Connell's bias is based on him being a strong advocate of providing a carte blanche for Pakistani grooming gangs abusing white girls ... like some in the establishment do or just hatred pf someone with a different political view and background?
calamity
Posts: 8 287


« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:54:47 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:19:13 AM
I wonder if O'Connell's bias is based on him being a strong advocate of providing a carte blanche for Pakistani grooming gangs abusing white girls ... like some in the establishment do or just hatred pf someone with a different political view and background?

I would suggest you are on dodgy ground legally there Willie
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 371



« Reply #48 on: Today at 09:05:18 AM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 08:54:47 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:19:13 AM
I wonder if O'Connell's bias is based on him being a strong advocate of providing a carte blanche for Pakistani grooming gangs abusing white girls ... like some in the establishment do or just hatred pf someone with a different political view and background?

I would suggest you are on dodgy ground legally there Willie

Illegal if making unsubstantiated claims is a reserve for self-appointed judge and jury tweeters
