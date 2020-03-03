Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 14 134 Patriot Tommy « on: March 03, 2020, 10:25:16 AM » ...for it is he...arrested again. He needs to campaign to have cases like his reported more widely.

LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #1 on: March 03, 2020, 10:30:04 AM » HIS 8 YEAR OLD KID WAS TOUCHED UP AT CENTRE PARKS SO HE TWATTED THE BLOKE. 👍

OLD BILL ARRESTED THE WRONG BLOKE... BUT THAT NEVER FAILS TO SURPRISE 😡



« Last Edit: March 03, 2020, 11:15:25 AM by LEON TROTSKY »

RIK MAYALL

Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 137Once in every lifetime Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #2 on: March 03, 2020, 10:48:16 AM » His daughter was sexually assaulted in a swimming pool.



What do you expect him to do, ask him if he managed to slip a finger in his daughter while he was copping a feel? Logged Glory Glory Man United

dixieland

Posts: 1 310 Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #3 on: March 03, 2020, 11:51:40 AM » Good on him, worlds gone mad.

Itchy_ring

Posts: 1 420 Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #5 on: March 03, 2020, 12:27:07 PM » Bloke is almost certainly paranoid too much marching powder.

El Capitan

Posts: 40 565 Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #7 on: March 03, 2020, 12:33:09 PM » Has Tommy done a YouTube video asking for donations for his legal fees yet?

T_Bone

Posts: 1 728 Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #9 on: March 03, 2020, 03:53:50 PM »



Just so how they ain't bothered about muslim nonces attacking young English girls



Funny how some on here don't seem to be concerned about an 8 year old been sexually assaulted

Just so how they ain't bothered about muslim nonces attacking young English girls

Funny that

RIK MAYALL

Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 137Once in every lifetime Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #10 on: March 03, 2020, 03:54:53 PM » Quote from: T_Bone on March 03, 2020, 03:53:50 PM



Just so how they ain't bothered about muslim nonces attacking young English girls



Funny that

Funny how some on here don't seem to be concerned about an 8 year old been sexually assaultedJust so how they ain't bothered about muslim nonces attacking young English girlsFunny that



you should just do a FAO Matty.





you should just do a FAO Matty. Logged Glory Glory Man United

ccole

Posts: 4 010 Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #12 on: March 03, 2020, 04:03:40 PM » Quote from: T_Bone on March 03, 2020, 03:53:50 PM



Just so how they ain't bothered about muslim nonces attacking young English girls



Funny that

Funny how some on here don't seem to be concerned about an 8 year old been sexually assaultedJust so how they ain't bothered about muslim nonces attacking young English girlsFunny that





You know the score, what does child sexual abuse matter to SFLD's when it comes to political point scoring.

T_Bone

Posts: 1 728 Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #13 on: March 03, 2020, 05:18:59 PM »



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8iwEemr-cqo Tommy sets the record straight

El Capitan

Posts: 40 565 Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #17 on: March 03, 2020, 07:24:47 PM » fucking ridiculous comments you sick fuckers

tunstall

Posts: 3 201 Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #18 on: March 03, 2020, 07:33:22 PM » i'm not a big fan of Tommy but i have to sympathise with him there



you can see him on that video getting wound up and losing the plot because of the way the situation was dealt with Logged

T_Bone

Posts: 1 728 Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #19 on: March 03, 2020, 07:39:13 PM » Quote from: tunstall on March 03, 2020, 07:33:22 PM i'm not a big fan of Tommy but i have to sympathise with him there



you can see him on that video getting wound up and losing the plot because of the way the situation was dealt with



Most of the time when something like this happens you find it wasn't his fault and there's a valid reason why he done it



Most of the time when something like this happens you find it wasn't his fault and there's a valid reason why he done it

Lefties wet themselves when they hear he's attacked him so they can slate him, then truth comes out about why he did it and their made to look like cunts

LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 690I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #31 on: March 03, 2020, 08:52:34 PM » BLOKE WAS AN. ASIAN TOO 😡

NOW THERE'S A SURPRISE 👎😡👎



NOW THERE'S A SURPRISE 👎😡👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Wee_Willie

Posts: 8 371 Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 08:57:00 AM » Funny how certain leftists on here are outraged when accused of being wrong uns.

Glasshouses should not throw stones ...



Glasshouses should not throw stones ... Logged

Westlane_rightwinger

Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 508Fred West ruined my wife Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 10:53:04 AM » Plod show themselves defending the rights of 3 middle aged Asian males, there with no kids nor women of their own, to grope an 8 year old kid. It's not a surpise, sadly.



He will probably get done for common assualt, the bar is low, even though restaining the groper is well within his rights. However, no right thinking adult can condone how this was handled by plod, how asian peadofiles are allowed to "get away" with it.



Westie's extremists and the odd extremist on here all think people should be Voltiare. We are not. There will be another ground swell of opinion toward Tommy as plod, Asian peadofiles(Pakistanis), other Asians who do not out their own nonces, left wing extremists and the justice system are exposed for their hypocrisy, lack of reality and injustice they serve up to the indeginous, working class. Logged

Bernie

Posts: 5 094 Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 11:31:50 AM »



https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-51719838



BBC are reporting it....but no mention whatsoever of his kid allegedly being assaulted. Just makes it look like TR had battered someone for no reason. BBC are reporting it....but no mention whatsoever of his kid allegedly being assaulted. Just makes it look like TR had battered someone for no reason. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Bernie

Posts: 5 094 Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 01:06:21 PM »



Being upset over a message board isn't a good look for a sixty year old granddad.



Dry your eyes Tiny TearsBeing upset over a message board isn't a good look for a sixty year old granddad. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

calamity

Posts: 8 287 Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 01:08:44 PM » Steve needs to get a grip of these constant nonce accusations, it's utterly ridiculous, you should all hang your heads in shame.

Bernie

Posts: 5 094 Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 01:11:42 PM » Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 01:08:44 PM Steve needs to get a grip of these constant nonce accusations, it's utterly ridiculous, you should all hang your heads in shame.



Only one person doing it openly, repeatedly and consistently. We all know who that is.



Trouble is, when he gets it back he bursts into tears. Only one person doing it openly, repeatedly and consistently. We all know who that is.Trouble is, when he gets it back he bursts into tears. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

DowningAlbion



MixerPosts: 215 Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:28:05 PM »



Robinson got drunk in his role as a parent supervising his kids at a swimming pool, picked a fight, lost, and invented a little random story he knew his cultists would believe



https://twitter.com/jdpoc/status/1234622363758743552 Actual story :Robinson got drunk in his role as a parent supervising his kids at a swimming pool, picked a fight, lost, and invented a little random story he knew his cultists would believe Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"

Bernie

Posts: 5 094 Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 09:32:50 PM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 09:28:05 PM



Robinson got drunk in his role as a parent supervising his kids at a swimming pool, picked a fight, lost, and invented a little random story he knew his cultists would believe



https://twitter.com/jdpoc/status/1234622363758743552

Actual story :Robinson got drunk in his role as a parent supervising his kids at a swimming pool, picked a fight, lost, and invented a little random story he knew his cultists would believe

If he picked a fight and lost, how come there were no marks on his face when being spoken to by police? If he picked a fight and lost, how come there were no marks on his face when being spoken to by police? Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

DowningAlbion



MixerPosts: 215 Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 10:06:52 PM » Good body shot? Knee to the bollocks? Rabbit punch?



Not everyone who loses a fight has marks to the face. In a swimming pool your body is unprotected. Punching someone in the solar plexus knocks their wind and confidence for six.. Lots of possibilities Bernie Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"

SmogOnTour

Posts: 1 578 Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #45 on: Today at 01:34:45 AM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 09:28:05 PM Actual story :



Robinson got drunk in his role as a parent supervising his kids at a swimming pool, picked a fight, lost, and invented a little random story he knew his cultists would believe



https://twitter.com/jdpoc/status/1234622363758743552

Robinson got drunk in his role as a parent supervising his kids at a swimming pool, picked a fight, lost, and invented a little random story he knew his cultists would believe

Except it's not, is it, as O'Connell provides literally zero evidence of his version of what happened, it's just a speculative remark and callbacks to TR's previous behaviour as reason to doubt the tale his daughter was touched up. There's as much proof on that thread as there is in TR's version of events.



People like aren't any better than T_Bone; you'll believe any unsubstantiated shite as long as it's supporting your own bias and you make no effort to challenge it. Except it's not, is it, as O'Connell provides literally zero evidence of his version of what happened, it's just a speculative remark and callbacks to TR's previous behaviour as reason to doubt the tale his daughter was touched up. There's as much proof on that thread as there is in TR's version of events.People like aren't any better than T_Bone; you'll believe any unsubstantiated shite as long as it's supporting your own bias and you make no effort to challenge it. Logged

Wee_Willie

Posts: 8 371 Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #46 on: Today at 08:19:13 AM » I wonder if O'Connell's bias is based on him being a strong advocate of providing a carte blanche for Pakistani grooming gangs abusing white girls ... like some in the establishment do or just hatred pf someone with a different political view and background?