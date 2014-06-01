|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Markoftheboro
Offline
Posts: 10
|
Has Tommy done a YouTube video asking for donations for his legal fees yet?
Not yet but he will.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RIK MAYALL
|
Funny how some on here don't seem to be concerned about an 8 year old been sexually assaulted
Just so how they ain't bothered about muslim nonces attacking young English girls
Funny that
You know the score, what does child sexual abuse matter to SFLD's when it comes to political point scoring.
I honestly think(know)they'd feel a glow inside if they found out his little kid was raped. Just because it would severely hurt him. That's how sick they are.
Bang on.
Theyd probably think Robinson caused the molestation on his child.
I think matty especially, would get a semi on over it, if he hasnt already
|
|
|
|
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
El Capitan
|
fucking ridiculous comments you sick fuckers
Truth hurts, doesn't it?
That I would get a semi on if an 8 year old kid was raped?
Really?
|
|
|
|
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
fucking ridiculous comments you sick fuckers
Truth hurts, doesn't it?
That I would get a semi on if an 8 year old kid was raped?
Really?
You seem perfectly at ease with Muslim sex gangs going on a rape rampage throughout the country.
What's one more girl in pursuit of your ideological utopia?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
tunstall
|
fucking ridiculous comments you sick fuckers
Truth hurts, doesn't it?
That I would get a semi on if an 8 year old kid was raped?
Really?
You seem perfectly at ease with Muslim sex gangs going on a rape rampage throughout the country.
What's one more girl in pursuit of your ideological utopia?
haha
preposterous
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
fucking ridiculous comments you sick fuckers
Truth hurts, doesn't it?
That I would get a semi on if an 8 year old kid was raped?
Really?
You seem perfectly at ease with Muslim sex gangs going on a rape rampage throughout the country.
What's one more girl in pursuit of your ideological utopia?
haha
preposterous
RACIST BIGOT
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
fucking ridiculous comments you sick fuckers
Sick in the fucking head, this stuff. I presume its just a wind ups of sick people as civilised people couldnt possibly say that stuff and mean it
BERNIE THE WRONG UN DID.... EVEN INBOXED ME IT 👎
If that that you posted was true then Bernie was miles out of bloody order, but youve got to agree some comments on here are fucking outrageous
TRUE.? IT'S A PHOTO OF HIS INBOX... COURSE IT IS FUCKING TRUE 😡
|
|
|
|
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
|
|
|
|
|
|
Westlane_rightwinger
|
Plod show themselves defending the rights of 3 middle aged Asian males, there with no kids nor women of their own, to grope an 8 year old kid. It's not a surpise, sadly.
He will probably get done for common assualt, the bar is low, even though restaining the groper is well within his rights. However, no right thinking adult can condone how this was handled by plod, how asian peadofiles are allowed to "get away" with it.
Westie's extremists and the odd extremist on here all think people should be Voltiare. We are not. There will be another ground swell of opinion toward Tommy as plod, Asian peadofiles(Pakistanis), other Asians who do not out their own nonces, left wing extremists and the justice system are exposed for their hypocrisy, lack of reality and injustice they serve up to the indeginous, working class.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
RIK MAYALL
|
fucking ridiculous comments you sick fuckers
Truth hurts, doesn't it?
That I would get a semi on if an 8 year old kid was raped?
Really?
I think my comment was taken out of context.
It was aimed at the matty getting a hard-on for anything bad happening to Robinson not his daughter, but unfortunately Robinsons daughter is the reason why hes in the spotlight again.
After all, Matty does get excited when Robinson is in the shit.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
|
|
|
|
Bernie
|
fucking ridiculous comments you sick fuckers
Sick in the fucking head, this stuff. I presume its just a wind ups of sick people as civilised people couldnt possibly say that stuff and mean it
BERNIE THE WRONG UN DID.... EVEN INBOXED ME IT 👎
If that that you posted was true then Bernie was miles out of bloody order, but youve got to agree some comments on here are fucking outrageous
Not really...
.He's been making peado accusations against me on here for years. I've given him some back (in private) and he's burst into tears and put it on here. Classic Bully...
.can give it out, but when it comes back to him he wets himself and runs to teacher.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
fucking ridiculous comments you sick fuckers
Sick in the fucking head, this stuff. I presume its just a wind ups of sick people as civilised people couldnt possibly say that stuff and mean it
BERNIE THE WRONG UN DID.... EVEN INBOXED ME IT 👎
If that that you posted was true then Bernie was miles out of bloody order, but youve got to agree some comments on here are fucking outrageous
Not really...
.He's been making peado accusations against me on here for years. I've given him some back (in private) and he's burst into tears and put it on here. Classic Bully...
.can give it out, but when it comes back to him he wets himself and runs to teacher.
HERE HE IS AGAIN THE SHITHOUSE WRONG UN 👎
IVE TOLD HIM IM WILLING TO TELL HIM TO HIS FACE HE IS A WRONG UN BUT HE KEEPS CHICKENING OUT 👎🐓🐔🐓👎
LIKE I SAID PROPER WRONG UN 👍😂👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
|
|
|