Markoftheboro
Has Tommy done a YouTube video asking for donations for his legal fees yet?
Not yet but he will.
|
RIK MAYALL
Funny how some on here don't seem to be concerned about an 8 year old been sexually assaulted
Just so how they ain't bothered about muslim nonces attacking young English girls
Funny that
You know the score, what does child sexual abuse matter to SFLD's when it comes to political point scoring.
I honestly think(know)they'd feel a glow inside if they found out his little kid was raped. Just because it would severely hurt him. That's how sick they are.
Bang on.
Theyd probably think Robinson caused the molestation on his child.
I think matty especially, would get a semi on over it, if he hasnt already
El Capitan
fucking ridiculous comments you sick fuckers
Truth hurts, doesn't it?
That I would get a semi on if an 8 year old kid was raped?
Really?
Bobupanddown
fucking ridiculous comments you sick fuckers
Truth hurts, doesn't it?
That I would get a semi on if an 8 year old kid was raped?
Really?
You seem perfectly at ease with Muslim sex gangs going on a rape rampage throughout the country.
What's one more girl in pursuit of your ideological utopia?
tunstall
fucking ridiculous comments you sick fuckers
Truth hurts, doesn't it?
That I would get a semi on if an 8 year old kid was raped?
Really?
You seem perfectly at ease with Muslim sex gangs going on a rape rampage throughout the country.
What's one more girl in pursuit of your ideological utopia?
haha
preposterous
Bobupanddown
fucking ridiculous comments you sick fuckers
Truth hurts, doesn't it?
That I would get a semi on if an 8 year old kid was raped?
Really?
You seem perfectly at ease with Muslim sex gangs going on a rape rampage throughout the country.
What's one more girl in pursuit of your ideological utopia?
haha
preposterous
RACIST BIGOT
LEON TROTSKY
fucking ridiculous comments you sick fuckers
Sick in the fucking head, this stuff. I presume its just a wind ups of sick people as civilised people couldnt possibly say that stuff and mean it
BERNIE THE WRONG UN DID.... EVEN INBOXED ME IT 👎
If that that you posted was true then Bernie was miles out of bloody order, but youve got to agree some comments on here are fucking outrageous
TRUE.? IT'S A PHOTO OF HIS INBOX... COURSE IT IS FUCKING TRUE 😡
