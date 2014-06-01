Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Patriot Tommy « on: Today at 10:25:16 AM » ...for it is he...arrested again. He needs to campaign to have cases like his reported more widely.

Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:30:04 AM » HIS 8 YEAR OLD KID WAS TOUCHED UP AT CENTRE PARKS SO HE TWATTED THE BLOKE. 👍



OLD BILL ARRESTED THE WRONG BLOKE... BUT THAT NEVER FAILS TO SURPRISE 😡

Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:48:16 AM » His daughter was sexually assaulted in a swimming pool.



What do you expect him to do, ask him if he managed to slip a finger in his daughter while he was copping a feel?

Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #3 on: Today at 11:51:40 AM » Good on him, worlds gone mad.

Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:27:07 PM » Bloke is almost certainly paranoid too much marching powder.

Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #7 on: Today at 12:33:09 PM » Has Tommy done a YouTube video asking for donations for his legal fees yet?

Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #9 on: Today at 03:53:50 PM »



Just so how they ain't bothered about muslim nonces attacking young English girls



Funny how some on here don't seem to be concerned about an 8 year old been sexually assaulted

Just so how they ain't bothered about muslim nonces attacking young English girls

Funny that

Posts: 11 130Once in every lifetime Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #10 on: Today at 03:54:53 PM » Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 03:53:50 PM



Just so how they ain't bothered about muslim nonces attacking young English girls



Funny that

Funny how some on here don't seem to be concerned about an 8 year old been sexually assaulted

Just so how they ain't bothered about muslim nonces attacking young English girls

Funny that



you should just do a FAO Matty.





you should just do a FAO Matty. Logged Glory Glory Man United

Posts: 1 728 Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #11 on: Today at 03:56:51 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 03:54:53 PM Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 03:53:50 PM



Just so how they ain't bothered about muslim nonces attacking young English girls



Funny that

Funny how some on here don't seem to be concerned about an 8 year old been sexually assaulted

Just so how they ain't bothered about muslim nonces attacking young English girls

Funny that



you should just do a FAO Matty.







you should just do a FAO Matty.

Ive been living in his head rent free since I joined this place



Ive been living in his head rent free since I joined this place

Plenty of room for me in there to be fair though

Posts: 4 010 Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #12 on: Today at 04:03:40 PM » Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 03:53:50 PM



Just so how they ain't bothered about muslim nonces attacking young English girls



Funny that

Funny how some on here don't seem to be concerned about an 8 year old been sexually assaulted

Just so how they ain't bothered about muslim nonces attacking young English girls

Funny that





You know the score, what does child sexual abuse matter to SFLD's when it comes to political point scoring.

Posts: 1 728 Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #13 on: Today at 05:18:59 PM »



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8iwEemr-cqo Tommy sets the record straight

Posts: 2 073 Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #15 on: Today at 06:32:48 PM » Quote from: ccole on Today at 04:03:40 PM Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 03:53:50 PM



Just so how they ain't bothered about muslim nonces attacking young English girls



Funny that

Funny how some on here don't seem to be concerned about an 8 year old been sexually assaulted

Just so how they ain't bothered about muslim nonces attacking young English girls

Funny that





You know the score, what does child sexual abuse matter to SFLD's when it comes to political point scoring.

You know the score, what does child sexual abuse matter to SFLD's when it comes to political point scoring. I honestly think(know)they'd feel a glow inside if they found out his little kid was raped. Just because it would severely hurt him. That's how sick they are.

Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #17 on: Today at 07:24:47 PM » fucking ridiculous comments you sick fuckers

Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #18 on: Today at 07:33:22 PM » i'm not a big fan of Tommy but i have to sympathise with him there



you can see him on that video getting wound up and losing the plot because of the way the situation was dealt with

Posts: 1 728 Re: Patriot Tommy « Reply #19 on: Today at 07:39:13 PM » Quote from: tunstall on Today at 07:33:22 PM i'm not a big fan of Tommy but i have to sympathise with him there



you can see him on that video getting wound up and losing the plot because of the way the situation was dealt with



Most of the time when something like this happens you find it wasn't his fault and there's a valid reason why he done it



Most of the time when something like this happens you find it wasn't his fault and there's a valid reason why he done it

Lefties wet themselves when they hear he's attacked him so they can slate him, then truth comes out about why he did it and their made to look like cunts