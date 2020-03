LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 72 653





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 653I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... TONIGHTS WINNING TREBLE !!! « on: Yesterday at 09:16:13 AM »

PLYMOUTH

SWINDON











THANK ME LATER HIBSPLYMOUTHSWINDONTHANK ME LATER Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 72 653





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 653I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: TONIGHTS WINNING TREBLE !!! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:50:07 AM » YA GOTTA BE INNIT 👍



TO WIN IT 😁😁😁😎💷💷💷 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 72 653





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 653I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: TONIGHTS WINNING TREBLE !!! « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:19:19 PM » GLAD I CASHED OUT AT HALF TIME WHEN. PLYMOUTH AND SWINDON WERE WINNING AND HIBS DRAWING 👍💷💷💷👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

monkeyman

Online



Posts: 8 803





Posts: 8 803 Re: TONIGHTS WINNING TREBLE !!! « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:29:15 PM »

HAD A BIG PUNT ON THE GEORDIES TONIGHT

STARTED TO HAVE A BET ON SINGLES WON ON SATURDAY ON WEST HAM ODDS ARE NOT BIG

BUT IT ALL ADDS UP

SICK OF 1 TEAM FUCKING YER UP IN A TREBLE THAT HIBS SCORE IS A BIG SHOCKHAD A BIG PUNT ON THE GEORDIES TONIGHTSTARTED TO HAVE A BET ON SINGLES WON ON SATURDAY ON WEST HAM ODDS ARE NOT BIGBUT IT ALL ADDS UPSICK OF 1 TEAM FUCKING YER UP IN A TREBLE Logged

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 378







TMPosts: 14 378 Re: TONIGHTS WINNING TREBLE !!! « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:56:41 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 378







TMPosts: 14 378 Re: TONIGHTS WINNING TREBLE !!! « Reply #12 on: Today at 12:30:48 AM » I WAS TEMPTED TO DO FLEETWOOD. PLAYING WELL !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 318





Posts: 318 Re: TONIGHTS WINNING TREBLE !!! « Reply #14 on: Today at 07:00:05 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 10:19:19 PM GLAD I CASHED OUT AT HALF TIME WHEN. PLYMOUTH AND SWINDON WERE WINNING AND HIBS DRAWING 👍💷💷💷👍



I dont do online betting...…. it's paper slips for me at the bookies....



Fuck to all that cashing out lark...… A real bet is one that u start with and end with win or lose......



Cashing out is for pussies...... Win the lot or win fuck all is a real mans bet......



It's like sitting in a pub with a lager shandy and telling every cunt you're on the drink...…… all this winning by cashing out lark..... I dont do online betting...…. it's paper slips for me at the bookies....Fuck to all that cashing out lark...… A real bet is one that u start with and end with win or lose......Cashing out is for pussies...... Win the lot or win fuck all is a real mans bet......It's like sitting in a pub with a lager shandy and telling every cunt you're on the drink...…… all this winning by cashing out lark..... Logged