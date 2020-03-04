Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 04, 2020, 12:31:32 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: TONIGHTS WINNING TREBLE !!!  (Read 238 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 646


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:16:13 AM »
HIBS
PLYMOUTH
SWINDON


 :like: :like:


THANK ME LATER   :lids:
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 646


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:50:07 AM »
YA GOTTA BE INNIT  👍

TO WIN IT  😁😁😁😎💷💷💷
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 515



View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:16:44 AM »
Ipswich
Sheffield United
Liverpool
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 646


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:31:08 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 10:16:44 AM
Ipswich
Sheffield United
Liverpool

IPSWICH WONT BEAT JOEY BARTONS  TEAM FLEETWOOD  😁





 monkey
« Last Edit: Today at 12:28:47 AM by LEON TROTSKY » Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
martonmick
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 147


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:02:48 PM »
West Brom
Swindon
Dundee
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 646


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:19:19 PM »
GLAD I CASHED OUT AT HALF TIME WHEN. PLYMOUTH AND SWINDON WERE WINNING AND HIBS DRAWING  👍💷💷💷👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 803


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:29:15 PM »
THAT HIBS SCORE IS A BIG SHOCK
HAD A BIG PUNT ON THE GEORDIES TONIGHT  :like:
STARTED TO HAVE A BET ON SINGLES WON ON SATURDAY ON WEST HAM ODDS ARE NOT BIG
BUT IT ALL ADDS UP
SICK OF 1 TEAM FUCKING YER UP IN A TREBLE
Logged
ZombieTits
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 716


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:23:06 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 10:19:19 PM
GLAD I CASHED OUT AT HALF TIME WHEN. PLYMOUTH AND SWINDON WERE WINNING AND HIBS DRAWING  👍💷💷💷👍

More bullshit....it never ends 😂😂😂😂👍👍👍😂😂😂👍👍🍉🍉

He never loses this cunt and he can't half spell😂😂😂👍👍👍🍉🍉
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 646


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:27:20 PM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on Yesterday at 11:23:06 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 10:19:19 PM
GLAD I CASHED OUT AT HALF TIME WHEN. PLYMOUTH AND SWINDON WERE WINNING AND HIBS DRAWING  👍💷💷💷👍

More bullshit....it never ends 😂😂😂😂👍👍👍😂😂😂👍👍🍉🍉

He never loses this cunt and he can't half spell😂😂😂👍👍👍🍉🍉



WINNERS..... NEVER LOSE  😎😎😎

SHAME YOUR A LOSER  👍👍👍🤡
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieTits
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 716


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:28:53 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 11:27:20 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on Yesterday at 11:23:06 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 10:19:19 PM
GLAD I CASHED OUT AT HALF TIME WHEN. PLYMOUTH AND SWINDON WERE WINNING AND HIBS DRAWING  👍💷💷💷👍

More bullshit....it never ends 😂😂😂😂👍👍👍😂😂😂👍👍🍉🍉

He never loses this cunt and he can't half spell😂😂😂👍👍👍🍉🍉



WINNERS..... NEVER LOSE  😎😎😎

SHAME YOUR A LOSER  👍👍👍🤡

Proove 😂😂😂😂 it village? The 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍👍👍🍉🍉
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 378



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:56:41 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 646


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:29:44 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 10:31:08 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 10:16:44 AM
Ipswich
Sheffield United
Liverpool

IPSWICH WONT BEAT JOEY BARTONS  TEAM FLEETWOOD  😁





 monkey



YOU ARE NOT VERY GOOD AT THIS ARE YOU STEVE   mcl



 monkey
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 378



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:30:48 AM »
I WAS TEMPTED TO DO FLEETWOOD. PLAYING WELL !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 