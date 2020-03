LEON TROTSKY

RANDOLPH WOULD HAVE GOT THE FIRST GOAL





AND NO JOHNNY NINE TIMES OUT OF TEN IT WAS NOT A FOUL BY GRABBAN ON THE KEEPER



GRABBAN NEVER TOUCHED HIM PEARS FUCKED UP BY NOT ATTACKING THE BALL AND JUST STANDING THERE





IT WAS CLEVER STRIKER PLAY BY GRABBAN





AND AS FOR RUDY.....HE NODDED A SIMPLE HEADER IN FROM 1 YARD OUT AND THAT'S ALL HE DID



OFF YER GO TO THE FOREST BOARD !!!

HE SHOULD HAVE PUNCHED THAT BALL MILES AWAY INSTEAD OF STANDING FLAT FOOTED





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/middlesbrough-boss-woodgate-says-9-17850728

BLAMES THE REFS EVERY WEEK NOW 👎





BLAMES THE REFS EVERY WEEK NOW 👎