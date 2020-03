Steve Göldby



Charlton Athletic A



Saturday 14th March

Swansea City H



Wednesday 18th March

Stoke City A



Saturday 21st March

Hull City A



Saturday 4th April

Queens Park Rangers H



Friday 10th April

Millwall A



Monday 13th April

Bristol City H



Saturday 18th April

Reading A



Saturday 25th April

Cardiff City H



Saturday 2nd May

Sheffield Wednesday A



Saturday 7th March

Charlton Athletic A

Saturday 14th March

Swansea City H

Wednesday 18th March

Stoke City A

Saturday 21st March

Hull City A

Saturday 4th April

Queens Park Rangers H

Friday 10th April

Millwall A

Monday 13th April

Bristol City H

Saturday 18th April

Reading A

Saturday 25th April

Cardiff City H

Saturday 2nd May

Sheffield Wednesday A

I can see 12 points in there

We need a settled back 4 only changed through injury.

Mcnair out of the fuckin squad.

Coulson/Spence/Roberts piling pressure on down the flanks.

A fuckin front five that go for it.

We are going to concede goals. We don't have anything like a clean sheet in us at the moment.



Fuckin get at them.













Bug Rudy to keep his place too.









Charlton Athletic A Lose



Saturday 14th March

Swansea City H Lose



Wednesday 18th March

Stoke City A Draw



Saturday 21st March

Hull City A Draw



Saturday 4th April

Queens Park Rangers H Win



Friday 10th April

Millwall A Lose



Monday 13th April

Bristol City H Draw



Saturday 18th April

Reading A Draw



Saturday 25th April

Cardiff City H Draw



Saturday 2nd May

Sheffield Wednesday A Lose





8 points.

