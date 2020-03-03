Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Away wins at Charlton, Stoke and Hull.........  (Read 105 times)
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« on: Today at 07:36:41 AM »
........or we are down.





 :unlike:
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:38:34 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 07:36:41 AM
........or we are down.





 :unlike:
MIGHT GET A DRAW AT HULL  oleary
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:43:49 AM »
That is the one we really need.
They are in freefall.
Third bottom will be us or Hull for me.
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:42:50 AM »
Four wins out of ten for fifty points, but we might get away with 47 this season. It's gonna be a bumpy ride...
Bill Buxton
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:10:12 PM »
Won't get more than 42 points. Result,relegation with Hull and Luton.
