March 03, 2020, 01:29:00 PM
Away wins at Charlton, Stoke and Hull.........
Author
Topic: Away wins at Charlton, Stoke and Hull......... (Read 105 times)
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 11 185
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Away wins at Charlton, Stoke and Hull.........
Today
at 07:36:41 AM »
........or we are down.
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 794
Re: Away wins at Charlton, Stoke and Hull.........
Today
at 07:38:34 AM »
........or we are down.
MIGHT GET A DRAW AT HULL
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 11 185
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Away wins at Charlton, Stoke and Hull.........
Today
at 07:43:49 AM »
That is the one we really need.
They are in freefall.
Third bottom will be us or Hull for me.
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 9 513
Re: Away wins at Charlton, Stoke and Hull.........
Today
at 08:42:50 AM »
Four wins out of ten for fifty points, but we might get away with 47 this season. It's gonna be a bumpy ride...
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 249
Re: Away wins at Charlton, Stoke and Hull.........
Today
at 01:10:12 PM »
Won't get more than 42 points. Result,relegation with Hull and Luton.
