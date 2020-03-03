Welcome,
March 03, 2020, 01:04:58 AM
Mc NAIR
Author
Topic: Mc NAIR (Read 75 times)
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 791
Mc NAIR
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:26:53 PM »
FUCKING SHITE
DID YER KNOW WHEN THE CUNT WAS SUSPENDED WE PLAYED OUR BEST FOOTBALL
BEATING WEST BROM AND PNE
HOPEFULLY OFF LOAD HIM FOR A DECENT WEDGE
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 6 448
Pack o cunts
Re: Mc NAIR
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:50:11 AM »
He was shite tonight like....
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Loading...