what the f**k was that
« on: Today at 10:32:02 PM »
useless cunts

Re: what the f**k was that
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:37:52 PM »
Paddy McNair stood with his hand in the air may have stopped that if he had played on

Re: what the f**k was that
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:44:48 PM »
we just invited them onto us for the last half hour and when your confidence is as shattered as ours then the inevitable happens.



Would have brought Spence on ages before, instead of Saville.



Poor game management and poor use of substitutions. We look like a team going down.



3 out of 4 games away from home, all against lower half of the league teams. This is make or break time. Personally don't see a way out for us. Logged

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Re: what the f**k was that
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:45:55 PM »
HAD BACK SPIN ON IT THAT TOUCH 👍💷👍

I SUCKED IT IN TO THE NET 👍😁👍



NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Re: what the f**k was that
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:48:10 PM »
If you keep on giving away corner after corner,and free kick after free kick you will concede. Forest looked poor and we couldn't really press them in the second half. Boro look like a team that is going down.

Logged

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Re: what the f**k was that
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:50:09 PM »
WE HAD CHANCES TO KILL THAT GAME OFF BUT FUCKED IT UP AGAIN 👎👎👎