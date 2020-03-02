Welcome,
March 02, 2020, 11:07:17 PM
TOWERSY CHEERING ON FOREST !!!
Topic: TOWERSY CHEERING ON FOREST !!! (Read 72 times)
Tortured_Mind
TOWERSY CHEERING ON FOREST !!!
TRAITOR
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: TOWERSY CHEERING ON FOREST !!!
A BETS A BET 👍😂👍💷💷💷
tunstall
Re: TOWERSY CHEERING ON FOREST !!!
showed the kind of Boro fan he is tonight
embarrassing
mind - most on here are the same - always hoping for Boro to lose
