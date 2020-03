LEON TROTSKY

LEON TROTSKY





GESTEDE UP FRONT ON HIS OWN
« on: Yesterday at 07:47:36 PM »
FFS 😡😡😡



BRITT IS INJURED.... MCNAIR IS BACK 👍

TerryCochranesSocks
Re: GESTEDE UP FRONT ON HIS OWN
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:29:26 PM »
Tonight's team was picked using Guinevere and set of balls number 6...

Re: GESTEDE UP FRONT ON HIS OWN
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:48:26 PM »
WOODGATE JUST SAID ON SKY... RUDY WAS UNPLAYABLE AGAINST LUTON AND WAS BRILLIANT THAT'S WHY HE IS IN THE TEAM..... 😡

FUCK ME I GIVE UP 👍



FUCK ME I GIVE UP 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

tunstall
Re: GESTEDE UP FRONT ON HIS OWN
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:44:53 AM »
i am far from a fan of Gestede but he did more last night up front on his own than Britt and Fletcher have produced recently

Ben G
Re: GESTEDE UP FRONT ON HIS OWN
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:07:37 AM »
Was playing a lone striker and hoofing it up, one of the reasons why Pulis got the boot?





First game Iíve seen for ages last night and Boro look very amateurish.



