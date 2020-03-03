Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 03, 2020, 09:51:13 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: GESTEDE UP FRONT ON HIS OWN  (Read 371 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 589


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 07:47:36 PM »
FFS  😡😡😡

BRITT IS INJURED.... MCNAIR IS BACK 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
PoliteDwarf
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 354


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:26:21 PM »
Hat trick.  :pope2:
Logged
CoB scum
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 945


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:29:26 PM »
Tonight's team was picked using Guinevere and set of balls number 6...
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 191


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:44:29 PM »
Probably won't even bother watching it if that spud is playing
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 589


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:48:26 PM »
WOODGATE JUST SAID ON SKY... RUDY WAS UNPLAYABLE AGAINST LUTON AND WAS BRILLIANT THAT'S WHY HE IS IN THE TEAM..... 😡

FUCK ME I GIVE UP 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieTits
*****
Online Online

Posts: 707


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:50:13 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:48:26 PM
WOODGATE JUST SAID ON SKY... RUDY WAS UNPLAYABLE AGAINST LUTON AND WAS BRILLIANT THAT'S WHY HE IS IN THE TEAM..... 😡

FUCK ME I GIVE UP 👍

About time you gave up village 😂😂😂😂👍👍👍😂😂😂😂👍👍👍🍉🍉
Logged
Teamboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 118



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:35:13 PM »
You were saying
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 727


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:36:26 PM »
 monkey monkey monkey monkey

WHAT A THICK UGLY MESS  :lids: :milkshake:

BEER ME SHORT STACK  :beer:
Logged
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 555


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:41:56 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 09:36:26 PM
monkey monkey monkey monkey

WHAT A THICK UGLY MESS  :lids: :milkshake:

BEER ME SHORT STACK  :beer:


 :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
ZombieTits
*****
Online Online

Posts: 707


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:51:20 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:48:26 PM
WOODGATE JUST SAID ON SKY... RUDY WAS UNPLAYABLE AGAINST LUTON AND WAS BRILLIANT THAT'S WHY HE IS IN THE TEAM..... 😡

FUCK ME I GIVE UP 👍


🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈

What a clown 👍👍👍👍👍😂😂😂😂👍👍👍👍🍉🍉
Logged
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 191


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:44:53 AM »
i am far from a fan of Gestede but he did more last night up front on his own than Britt and Fletcher have produced recently
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 735


View Profile WWW
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:07:37 AM »
Was playing a lone striker and hoofing it up, one of the reasons why Pulis got the boot?


First game Ive seen for ages last night and Boro look very amateurish.

Logged
Tory Cunt
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 589


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:18:13 AM »
ANYONE WOULD THINK WITH THE EFFORT HE IS SHOWING HE MIGHT BE  OUT OF CONTRACT IN 3 MONTHS     



 monkey
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 