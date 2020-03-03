Welcome,
March 03, 2020, 09:51:13 AM
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
GESTEDE UP FRONT ON HIS OWN
Author
Topic: GESTEDE UP FRONT ON HIS OWN (Read 371 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 589
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
GESTEDE UP FRONT ON HIS OWN
Yesterday
at 07:47:36 PM
FFS 😡😡😡
BRITT IS INJURED.... MCNAIR IS BACK 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 9 354
Not big and not clever
Re: GESTEDE UP FRONT ON HIS OWN
Yesterday
at 08:26:21 PM
Hat trick.
CoB scum
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 945
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: GESTEDE UP FRONT ON HIS OWN
Yesterday
at 08:29:26 PM
Tonight's team was picked using Guinevere and set of balls number 6...
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 191
Re: GESTEDE UP FRONT ON HIS OWN
Yesterday
at 08:44:29 PM
Probably won't even bother watching it if that spud is playing
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 589
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: GESTEDE UP FRONT ON HIS OWN
Yesterday
at 08:48:26 PM
WOODGATE JUST SAID ON SKY... RUDY WAS UNPLAYABLE AGAINST LUTON AND WAS BRILLIANT THAT'S WHY HE IS IN THE TEAM..... 😡
FUCK ME I GIVE UP 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieTits
Online
Posts: 707
Re: GESTEDE UP FRONT ON HIS OWN
Yesterday
at 08:50:13 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 08:48:26 PM
WOODGATE JUST SAID ON SKY... RUDY WAS UNPLAYABLE AGAINST LUTON AND WAS BRILLIANT THAT'S WHY HE IS IN THE TEAM..... 😡
FUCK ME I GIVE UP 👍
About time you gave up village 😂😂😂😂👍👍👍😂😂😂😂👍👍👍🍉🍉
Teamboro
Offline
Posts: 1 118
Re: GESTEDE UP FRONT ON HIS OWN
Yesterday
at 09:35:13 PM
You were saying
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
Offline
Posts: 727
Re: GESTEDE UP FRONT ON HIS OWN
Yesterday
at 09:36:26 PM
WHAT A THICK UGLY MESS
BEER ME SHORT STACK
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 555
Re: GESTEDE UP FRONT ON HIS OWN
Yesterday
at 09:41:56 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Yesterday
at 09:36:26 PM
WHAT A THICK UGLY MESS
BEER ME SHORT STACK
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
ZombieTits
Online
Posts: 707
Re: GESTEDE UP FRONT ON HIS OWN
Yesterday
at 09:51:20 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 08:48:26 PM
WOODGATE JUST SAID ON SKY... RUDY WAS UNPLAYABLE AGAINST LUTON AND WAS BRILLIANT THAT'S WHY HE IS IN THE TEAM..... 😡
FUCK ME I GIVE UP 👍
🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈
What a clown 👍👍👍👍👍😂😂😂😂👍👍👍👍🍉🍉
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 191
Re: GESTEDE UP FRONT ON HIS OWN
Today
at 05:44:53 AM
i am far from a fan of Gestede but he did more last night up front on his own than Britt and Fletcher have produced recently
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 735
Re: GESTEDE UP FRONT ON HIS OWN
Today
at 09:07:37 AM
Was playing a lone striker and hoofing it up, one of the reasons why Pulis got the boot?
First game Ive seen for ages last night and Boro look very amateurish.
Tory Cunt
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 589
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: GESTEDE UP FRONT ON HIS OWN
Today
at 09:18:13 AM
ANYONE WOULD THINK WITH THE EFFORT HE IS SHOWING HE MIGHT BE OUT OF CONTRACT IN 3 MONTHS
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
