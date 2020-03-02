Wee_Willie

Greeks being very racist « on: Today at 06:25:52 PM » For not allowing 10s of thousands of military refugees that have been allowed to transit through Turkey from Syria access into mainland Europe at their border points.



Greek security forces and refugees exchanging heavy blows. Locals, who have been completely screwed by the EU, not happy and telling the German NGOs wanting to process their entry to fuck off. Erdoğan is behind this ...



Greeks on Lesbos are now burning down an UNCHR Migrant reception centre



Not nice those Greeks are they ...