March 02, 2020, 06:50:42 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Greeks being very racist
Topic: Greeks being very racist (Read 48 times)
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 8 354
Greeks being very racist
Today
at 06:25:52 PM
For not allowing 10s of thousands of military refugees that have been allowed to transit through Turkey from Syria access into mainland Europe at their border points.
Greek security forces and refugees exchanging heavy blows. Locals, who have been completely screwed by the EU, not happy and telling the German NGOs wanting to process their entry to fuck off. Erdoğan is behind this ...
Greeks on Lesbos are now burning down an UNCHR Migrant reception centre
Not nice those Greeks are they ...
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 429
Re: Greeks being very racist
Today
at 06:28:05 PM
Flood the tunnel
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 072
Re: Greeks being very racist
Today
at 06:34:37 PM
They've been threatening to fill Europe with these
Unibrow fighting men
families for years.
Bud Wiser
Online
Posts: 9 598
Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!!
Re: Greeks being very racist
Today
at 06:38:40 PM
Well done Turkey.
Fleece Billions from those EU fools then when the last cent is handed over re-open the flood gates.
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 243
Re: Greeks being very racist
Today
at 06:48:03 PM
Our " friends and partners in the EU" don't seem to be doing much to help fellow EU country Greece.
