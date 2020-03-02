Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Greeks being very racist  (Read 48 times)
Wee_Willie
« on: Today at 06:25:52 PM »
For not allowing 10s of thousands of military refugees that have been allowed to transit through Turkey from Syria access into mainland Europe at their border points.

Greek security forces and refugees exchanging heavy blows. Locals, who have been completely screwed by the EU, not happy and telling the German NGOs wanting to process their entry to fuck off. Erdoğan is behind this ...

Greeks on Lesbos are now burning down an UNCHR Migrant reception centre

Not nice those Greeks are they ...
mingebag
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:28:05 PM »
Flood the tunnel  :ukfist:
Skinz
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:34:37 PM »
They've been threatening to fill Europe with these Unibrow fighting men families for years.
Bud Wiser
Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!!


« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:38:40 PM »
Well done Turkey.  jc

Fleece Billions from those EU fools then when the last cent is handed over re-open the flood gates.
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Bill Buxton
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:48:03 PM »
Our " friends and partners in the EU" don't seem to be doing much to help fellow EU country Greece.
