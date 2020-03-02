Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 02, 2020, 06:50:31 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
SHOULD BE BANNED FOR LIFE 👍
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: SHOULD BE BANNED FOR LIFE 👍 (Read 96 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 565
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
SHOULD BE BANNED FOR LIFE 👍
«
on:
Today
at 05:29:24 PM »
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/11948065/daniel-sturridge-striker-handed-worldwide-football-ban-until-june
UTTER FUCKING WANKER 👍😡👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 11 180
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: SHOULD BE BANNED FOR LIFE 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:41:28 PM »
No doubt we will sign the cunt when his ban is up.
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...