Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 02, 2020, 04:27:00 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
CHELTENHAM ABANDONED !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: CHELTENHAM ABANDONED !!! (Read 48 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 335
CHELTENHAM ABANDONED !!!
«
on:
Today
at 04:04:35 PM »
???
IN THE BALANCE COS OF THE CHINESE GENERATED CORONAVIRUS.
THEY HAVE A LOT TO ANSWER FOR WITH THIS HAVEN'T THEY !!!
https://www.oddschecker.com/horse-racing/racing-specials/cheltenham-festival/cheltenham-festival-specials/will-racing-go-ahead-cheltenham-10th-mar
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 04:08:07 PM by Tortured_Mind
»
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
BoroPE
Online
Posts: 2 182
Re: CHELTENHAM ABANDONED !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:11:22 PM »
So its not abandoned ?
Logged
Dicky2006
Online
Posts: 12 059
Re: CHELTENHAM ABANDONED !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:26:59 PM »
I fucking shit myself there, i am going the Tuesday and Wednesday.
Very misleading
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...