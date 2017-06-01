Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: TONIGHTS TEAM 👍  (Read 495 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Yesterday at 11:21:56 AM »
PEARS
HOWSON
MOUKOUDI
JOHNSON
SHOTTON
SAVILLE
CLAYTON
TAV
WING
COULSON
BRITT

👍U. T. B. 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:37:23 PM »
I think we're going to get a result tonight! Feeling good about it!
BoroPE
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:20:28 PM »
See you there.  :like:
kippers
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:27:57 PM »
Is Spence being saved for a Prem club in May 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:31:39 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 04:27:57 PM
Is Spence being saved for a Prem club in May 

Before the rumour-mill started I already wondered what the hell had happened to his form. Looks uninterested, jogs back when an attack breaks down, always turns away instead of taking on his man like he used to. 

Gone to hell in a handcart
BigNasty
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:47:52 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 04:31:39 PM
Before the rumour-mill started I already wondered what the hell had happened to his form. Looks uninterested, jogs back when an attack breaks down, always turns away instead of taking on his man like he used to. 

Gone to hell in a handcart
He's very inexperienced,less that ten first team starts?
Him and Coulson have now been shouldered with the job of creating the chances to help us stay up.
The real problem is with the dross midfielders who have done fuck all all season.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:56:02 PM »
That team has lose written all over it.

The back 4 is shocking, midfield lightweight and practically no threat going forward.
Jake Andrews
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:57:09 PM »
Good to see you back, Mr Nasty.

Haven't seen you around here in a while. Can't think why?

http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=142421.msg1592899#msg1592899


charles        :wanker:
BigNasty
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:58:39 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 04:57:09 PM
Good to see you back, Mr Nasty.

Haven't seen you around here in a while. Can't think why?

http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=142421.msg1592899#msg1592899


charles        :wanker:

One man fucked that up.Ben was ours :wanker:
Jake Andrews
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:05:37 PM »
Yeah, his deluded fucking uncle. Now fuck off back under your rock.


:wanker:    :wanker:    :wanker:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:07:41 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:56:02 PM
That team has lose written all over it.

The back 4 is shocking, midfield lightweight and practically no threat going forward.

That team made up by a drunken half wit you mean?

 :alf:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
BigNasty
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:09:44 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 05:05:37 PM
Yeah, his deluded fucking uncle. Now fuck off back under your rock.


:wanker:    :wanker:    :wanker:

Yet another clueless prick lost

Why do you think Ben wouldn't go back to Burlney? you dumb arsehole

Rick knows what happened.
Jake Andrews
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:24:04 PM »
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 05:09:44 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 05:05:37 PM
Yeah, his deluded fucking uncle. Now fuck off back under your rock.


:wanker:    :wanker:    :wanker:

Yet another clueless prick lost

Why do you think Ben wouldn't go back to Burlney? you dumb arsehole

Rick knows what happened.




Because he couldn't get a game for a mid table Premier League side.


People like you are part of the fucking problem at our Club.


:woodgate1:    :woodgate1:    :woodgate1:



Leaking the team out for whose benefit? Complete fucking dickhead.


:wanker:    :wanker:    :wanker:
El Capitan
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:26:21 PM »
JAKE!!!!!

 mick mick mick
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
BigNasty
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:31:27 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 05:24:04 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 05:09:44 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 05:05:37 PM
Yeah, his deluded fucking uncle. Now fuck off back under your rock.


:wanker:    :wanker:    :wanker:

Yet another clueless prick lost

Why do you think Ben wouldn't go back to Burlney? you dumb arsehole

Rick knows what happened.




Because he couldn't get a game for a mid table Premier League side.


People like you are part of the fucking problem at our Club.


:woodgate1:    :woodgate1:    :woodgate1:



Leaking the team out for whose benefit? Complete fucking dickhead.


:wanker:    :wanker:    :wanker:
Steve Gibson fucked up the Ben move? yeah righto you fucking dickhead. souey

I always gave the right info at the right time you jealous prick.

Stick to pretending you know shit about boxing you fucking crank
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:31:58 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 05:24:04 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 05:09:44 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 05:05:37 PM
Yeah, his deluded fucking uncle. Now fuck off back under your rock.


:wanker:    :wanker:    :wanker:

Yet another clueless prick lost

Why do you think Ben wouldn't go back to Burlney? you dumb arsehole

Rick knows what happened.




Because he couldn't get a game for a mid table Premier League side.


People like you are part of the fucking problem at our Club.


:woodgate1:    :woodgate1:    :woodgate1:



Leaking the team out for whose benefit? Complete fucking dickhead.


:wanker:    :wanker:    :wanker:


THAT'S FUCKING FIGHTING TALK WHERE I COME FROM  👍😂😂😂👍🥊
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:48:54 PM »
RUDY IN FOR BRITT

MCNAIR FOR SAVILLE

FUCKS SAKE  😡
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:49:33 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:48:54 PM
RUDY IN FOR BRITT

MCNAIR FOR SAVILLE

FUCKS SAKE  😡

So you guessed wrong - again

Village.....

 :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
