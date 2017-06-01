LEON TROTSKY

TONIGHTS TEAM 👍

HOWSON

MOUKOUDI

JOHNSON

SHOTTON

SAVILLE

CLAYTON

TAV

WING

COULSON

Posts: 1 979 Re: TONIGHTS TEAM 👍 « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:27:57 PM » Is Spence being saved for a Prem club in May Logged

Posts: 14 126 Re: TONIGHTS TEAM 👍 « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:31:39 PM » Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 04:27:57 PM

Is Spence being saved for a Prem club in May

Before the rumour-mill started I already wondered what the hell had happened to his form. Looks uninterested, jogs back when an attack breaks down, always turns away instead of taking on his man like he used to.



Gone to hell in a handcart Before the rumour-mill started I already wondered what the hell had happened to his form. Looks uninterested, jogs back when an attack breaks down, always turns away instead of taking on his man like he used to.Gone to hell in a handcart Logged

Him and Coulson have now been shouldered with the job of creating the chances to help us stay up.

The real problem is with the dross midfielders who have done fuck all all season. He's very inexperienced,less that ten first team starts?Him and Coulson have now been shouldered with the job of creating the chances to help us stay up.The real problem is with the dross midfielders who have done fuck all all season. Logged

