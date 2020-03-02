"Where we are right now as a club is not the fault of Jonathan Woodgate."So we beter get properly behind the team then, starting tonight against Forest. There is no other sensible option now.Come On Boro!!

He is dedicated to this football club and has a vision for a style and approach that we all endorse. Lowest scorers in the league No wins in 10 4 game without a shot on target The great leader has been on the wacky backy again.

"And the most important thing right now is that we stay united as a club, on and off the pitch."So are you with us or against us?

"So are you with us or against us?" He is not George Dubbya nor is he Ceasar. More of a Tightarse Andronicus.

That's the same bullshit the Japanese Navy fed to its kamikaze pilots in 1945.I'll always support the Boro and want them to win but I reserve the right to be critical of the owner, the manager, the coaches and the players.

"And the most important thing right now is that we stay united as a club, on and off the pitch."So are you with us or against us?

This is patronising marketing, a collaboration between Emperor Chipmunk and Vickers Appreciate hes not going to slag off The Village at this stage but the method of communication could have been more public, open and from the heart, like true Teessiders operate even if they dont live in the area. It should have been an open Q&A transcription ... involving season ticket holders ... not a carefully manicured press release. Disingenuous and another gaffe by the chipmunk