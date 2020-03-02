Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 07, 2020, 01:08:29 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: No Matter What! Steve Gibson has spoken  (Read 432 times)
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 531



View Profile WWW
« on: March 02, 2020, 09:03:52 AM »
"Where we are right now as a club is not the fault of Jonathan Woodgate."

So we beter get properly behind the team then, starting tonight against Forest. There is no other sensible option now.

Come On Boro!!

 :alastair:

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/steve-gibson-exclusive-middlesbroughs-relegation-17841031
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 708


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: March 02, 2020, 09:08:28 AM »
And the determined club chairman insists his Premier League ambitions for Boro burn as bright as ever.

They spelt deluded incorrectly.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 690


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: March 02, 2020, 09:11:03 AM »
I TOLD YOU LAST WEEK LITTLE CESAR WILL NOT SACK HIM THIS SEASON  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 708


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: March 02, 2020, 09:11:20 AM »
He is dedicated to this football club and has a vision for a style and approach that we all endorse.

Lowest scorers in the league
No wins in 10
4 game without a shot on target

The great leader has been on the wacky backy again.

Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 531



View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: March 02, 2020, 09:11:35 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 02, 2020, 09:08:28 AM
And the determined club chairman insists his Premier League ambitions for Boro burn as bright as ever.

They spelt deluded incorrectly.


"And the most important thing right now is that we stay united as a club, on and off the pitch."

So are you with us or against us?
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 301


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: March 02, 2020, 09:30:23 AM »
With the fans, some of the players and some of the general staff.

Completely against stupidity, mismanagement, nepotism and cronyism.

Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 509


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: March 02, 2020, 10:06:06 AM »
"So are you with us or against us?"

He is not George Dubbya nor is he Ceasar.  More of a Tightarse Andronicus.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 251


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: March 02, 2020, 10:09:13 AM »
Who's fault is it then where we are as a club?
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 708


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: March 02, 2020, 10:27:35 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on March 02, 2020, 09:11:35 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 02, 2020, 09:08:28 AM
And the determined club chairman insists his Premier League ambitions for Boro burn as bright as ever.

They spelt deluded incorrectly.


"And the most important thing right now is that we stay united as a club, on and off the pitch."

So are you with us or against us?

That's the same bullshit the Japanese Navy fed to its kamikaze pilots in 1945.

I'll always support the Boro and want them to win but I reserve the right to be critical of the owner, the manager, the coaches and the players.


Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 377



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: March 02, 2020, 10:29:32 AM »
This is patronising marketing, a collaboration between Emperor Chipmunk and Vickers

Appreciate hes not going to slag off The Village at this stage but the method of communication could have been more public, open and from the heart, like true Teessiders operate even if they dont live in the area.

It should have been an open Q&A transcription ...  involving season ticket holders ... not a carefully manicured press release.

Disingenuous and another gaffe by the chipmunk
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 519



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: March 02, 2020, 11:17:45 AM »
Quote from: calamity on March 02, 2020, 09:30:23 AM
With the fans, some of the players and some of the general staff.

Completely against stupidity, mismanagement, nepotism and cronyism.





:like:    :like:    :like:



You'd think that's how everyone sees it.
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 301


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: March 02, 2020, 03:39:18 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on March 02, 2020, 11:17:45 AM
Quote from: calamity on March 02, 2020, 09:30:23 AM
With the fans, some of the players and some of the general staff.

Completely against stupidity, mismanagement, nepotism and cronyism.





:like:    :like:    :like:



You'd think that's how everyone sees it.

You would, but it seems to be a badge of honour amongst certain types to blithely support anything and everything the club dishes up.

Another thing that irks me is the "but Gibson put's millions in", when every fan who buys anything MFC has contributed financially too.

He maybe has put millions in (seemingly recently he was recouping some of that through transfers/tax so I have no idea what his actual is), whatever it is I am grateful as a Boro fan, but reserve the right to be critical.

To put it into context a lot of fans following the club for many years have put in a greater or equivalent percentage of their personal disposable income than Gibson has I would think. Not everyone is a millionaire. For some a match ticket, travel etc will be the only spare cash they have. A little bit of respect and perspective is needed from some when considering the opinions of others, none of this "the fans will get the club they deserve" crap.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 251


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: March 02, 2020, 03:47:00 PM »
Absolutely spot on. For far too long Gibson has been beyond criticism. No one should be beyond reasonable criticism ,but you are shouted down by the deluded few who believe Gibson can do no wrong. Yes he has given the club some exciting times. We even won a trophy and got to a European final. However that was a long time ago and now the club is in real trouble. It's about time Gibson talked honestly to the fans and recognised the mistakes he alone has made. It would at least be a start.
Logged
Reidydog
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 286


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: March 02, 2020, 04:32:22 PM »
Gibbo needs to stop dyeing his hair like !!   :ponce:
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 509


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: March 02, 2020, 04:34:11 PM »
What giveth the poor and what giveth the curly haired one now of chop gate.
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 606



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: March 02, 2020, 05:00:24 PM »
Quote from: calamity on March 02, 2020, 09:30:23 AM
With the fans, some of the players and some of the general staff.

Completely against stupidity, mismanagement, nepotism and cronyism.



👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👍
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 423



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:28:07 PM »
 oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 468

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:11:49 AM »
Quote from: Reidydog on March 02, 2020, 04:32:22 PM
Gibbo needs to stop dyeing his hair like !!   :ponce:

Err - why?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 