With the fans, some of the players and some of the general staff.
Completely against stupidity, mismanagement, nepotism and cronyism.
You'd think that's how everyone sees it.
You would, but it seems to be a badge of honour amongst certain types to blithely support anything and everything the club dishes up.
Another thing that irks me is the "but Gibson put's millions in", when every fan who buys anything MFC has contributed financially too.
He maybe has put millions in (seemingly recently he was recouping some of that through transfers/tax so I have no idea what his actual is), whatever it is I am grateful as a Boro fan, but reserve the right to be critical.
To put it into context a lot of fans following the club for many years have put in a greater or equivalent percentage of their personal disposable income than Gibson has I would think. Not everyone is a millionaire. For some a match ticket, travel etc will be the only spare cash they have. A little bit of respect and perspective is needed from some when considering the opinions of others, none of this "the fans will get the club they deserve" crap.