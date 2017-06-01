Steve Göldby



Mountain KingPosts: 9 509 No Matter What! Steve Gibson has spoken « on: Today at 09:03:52 AM »



So we beter get properly behind the team then, starting tonight against Forest. There is no other sensible option now.



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/steve-gibson-exclusive-middlesbroughs-relegation-17841031 "Where we are right now as a club is not the fault of Jonathan Woodgate."

LEON TROTSKY

I TOLD YOU LAST WEEK LITTLE CESAR WILL NOT SACK HIM THIS SEASON 👍

Bobupanddown

Posts: 1 682 Re: No Matter What! Steve Gibson has spoken « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:11:20 AM » He is dedicated to this football club and has a vision for a style and approach that we all endorse.



Lowest scorers in the league

No wins in 10

4 game without a shot on target



The great leader has been on the wacky backy again.



Westlane_rightwinger

Posts: 504Fred West ruined my wife Re: No Matter What! Steve Gibson has spoken « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:06:06 AM » "So are you with us or against us?"



Bobupanddown

Posts: 1 682 Re: No Matter What! Steve Gibson has spoken « Reply #8 on: Today at 10:27:35 AM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:11:35 AM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:08:28 AM And the determined club chairman insists his Premier League ambitions for Boro burn as bright as ever.



They spelt deluded incorrectly.





"And the most important thing right now is that we stay united as a club, on and off the pitch."



So are you with us or against us?

That's the same bullshit the Japanese Navy fed to its kamikaze pilots in 1945.



I'll always support the Boro and want them to win but I reserve the right to be critical of the owner, the manager, the coaches and the players.





Wee_Willie

Posts: 8 353 Re: No Matter What! Steve Gibson has spoken « Reply #9 on: Today at 10:29:32 AM » This is patronising marketing, a collaboration between Emperor Chipmunk and Vickers



Appreciate hes not going to slag off The Village at this stage but the method of communication could have been more public, open and from the heart, like true Teessiders operate even if they dont live in the area.



It should have been an open Q&A transcription ... involving season ticket holders ... not a carefully manicured press release.



calamity

Posts: 8 271 Re: No Matter What! Steve Gibson has spoken « Reply #11 on: Today at 03:39:18 PM » Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 11:17:45 AM Quote from: calamity on Today at 09:30:23 AM With the fans, some of the players and some of the general staff.



Completely against stupidity, mismanagement, nepotism and cronyism.



















You'd think that's how everyone sees it.

You would, but it seems to be a badge of honour amongst certain types to blithely support anything and everything the club dishes up.



Another thing that irks me is the "but Gibson put's millions in", when every fan who buys anything MFC has contributed financially too.



He maybe has put millions in (seemingly recently he was recouping some of that through transfers/tax so I have no idea what his actual is), whatever it is I am grateful as a Boro fan, but reserve the right to be critical.



