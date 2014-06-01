Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: VAR Wrong Again
Keeper well committed & was never going to get back across even with player sat obstructing view but didnt touch ball.
Same old same old with another team getting robbed through VAR
YOU STILL SUFFERING FROM YESTERDAY LIKE  😂😂😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Check up the law Dixie, he is interfering. The decision is correct, the rule is fucking ridiculous.
Glory Glory Man United
Really, not at all Trotsky. Sort of a relief that the run ended as this may now get me interested again in champions league. But truthfully, lifting the premier league trophy was all that matters for this season & the fact another two recognised trophies already won in European Super Cup & World Champions is just a bonus. Now the possibility of achieving the invincible tag has gone Im not too concerned with the premier league. Just hope West Ham gets relegated & Manure miss out on champions league.
Wahey, you managed to get Man Utd in to ya latest rant
Glory Glory Man United
The roids have pickled your brain you deluded freak
UTB
DIXIE  :like: :like: :like:

BEER ME BUD :beer: :beer: :beer:
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
