VAR Wrong Again « on: Today at 05:03:45 PM » Keeper well committed & was never going to get back across even with player sat obstructing view but didnt touch ball.

Same old same old with another team getting robbed through VAR

Re: VAR Wrong Again « Reply #1 on: Today at 05:31:18 PM »

Same old same old with another team getting robbed through VAR



YOU STILL SUFFERING FROM YESTERDAY LIKE 😂😂😂👍 YOU STILL SUFFERING FROM YESTERDAY LIKE 😂😂😂👍

Re: VAR Wrong Again « Reply #2 on: Today at 05:42:17 PM » Check up the law Dixie, he is interfering. The decision is correct, the rule is fucking ridiculous.



Glory Glory Man United

Re: VAR Wrong Again « Reply #3 on: Today at 05:43:36 PM » Really, not at all Trotsky. Sort of a relief that the run ended as this may now get me interested again in champions league. But truthfully, lifting the premier league trophy was all that matters for this season & the fact another two recognised trophies already won in European Super Cup & World Champions is just a bonus. Now the possibility of achieving the invincible tag has gone Im not too concerned with the premier league. Just hope West Ham gets relegated & Manure miss out on champions league.

Posts: 11 109Once in every lifetime Re: VAR Wrong Again « Reply #4 on: Today at 06:05:07 PM » Quote from: dixieland on Today at 05:43:36 PM Really, not at all Trotsky. Sort of a relief that the run ended as this may now get me interested again in champions league. But truthfully, lifting the premier league trophy was all that matters for this season & the fact another two recognised trophies already won in European Super Cup & World Champions is just a bonus. Now the possibility of achieving the invincible tag has gone Im not too concerned with the premier league. Just hope West Ham gets relegated & Manure miss out on champions league.



Re: VAR Wrong Again « Reply #4 on: Today at 06:05:07 PM »

Wahey, you managed to get Man Utd in to ya latest rant