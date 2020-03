Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 677





Posts: 1 677 The sterilization of football continues at pace « on: Today at 12:45:41 PM » https://en.onefootball.com/%F0%9F%9A%A8-bayern-munich-game-stopped-over-anti-hoffenheim-crowd-banner/



The media in uproar because Bayern fans put up a banner calling the owner of Hoffenheim a son of a bitch.



Apparently this a "hate" incident.



Bunch of fucking fannies.



Whether it's fake racism claims and the media's agenda, VAR or the increasing cost of watching the game the upper middleclass plot to sterilize football to the point where it dies is in full fruition.

The media in uproar because Bayern fans put up a banner calling the owner of Hoffenheim a son of a bitch.Apparently this a "hate" incident.Bunch of fucking fannies.Whether it's fake racism claims and the media's agenda, VAR or the increasing cost of watching the game the upper middleclass plot to sterilize football to the point where it dies is in full fruition. Logged

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 6 445



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 445Pack o cunts Re: The sterilization of football continues at pace « Reply #4 on: Today at 04:50:03 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 01:36:27 PM Virtue signalling seems more contagious than Coronovirus ...



It's called a 'purity spiral' - whereby the liberal lefty do-gooders need to be increasingly virtuous to be 'better' than the last demonstration of righteousness.



Fucking barmy - there will be a reaction in time



It's called a 'purity spiral' - whereby the liberal lefty do-gooders need to be increasingly virtuous to be 'better' than the last demonstration of righteousness.Fucking barmy - there will be a reaction in time Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 677





Posts: 1 677 Re: The sterilization of football continues at pace « Reply #8 on: Today at 09:17:23 PM » Quote from: Snoozy on Today at 07:57:39 PM The response on Fly Me is somewhat different as you’d expect.

Having read the link, how the fuck is this a hate crime? Unless there’s more to it?





As you'd expect from a bunch of extremists. When has Fly Me ever represented a balance view of Boro support or just British people in general?



The place is infested with radical left wing mostly London based cap doffing shytehouse cunts.





As you'd expect from a bunch of extremists. When has Fly Me ever represented a balance view of Boro support or just British people in general?The place is infested with radical left wing mostly London based cap doffing shytehouse cunts. Logged