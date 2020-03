Bobupanddown

Posts: 1 670 The sterilization of football continues at pace « on: Today at 12:45:41 PM » https://en.onefootball.com/%F0%9F%9A%A8-bayern-munich-game-stopped-over-anti-hoffenheim-crowd-banner/



The media in uproar because Bayern fans put up a banner calling the owner of Hoffenheim a son of a bitch.



Apparently this a "hate" incident.



Bunch of fucking fannies.



Whether it's fake racism claims and the media's agenda, VAR or the increasing cost of watching the game the upper middleclass plot to sterilize football to the point where it dies is in full fruition.

