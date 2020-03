V6

Offline



Posts: 2 039





Posts: 2 039 Re: SOME CRACKING AWAY DAYS NEXT SEASON « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:43:05 PM » actually said the other day think of all the clubs we could goto i'm currently on 42 (charlton next week 43) league one next season would push me past 50 easily Logged

Snoozy

Offline



Posts: 237





Posts: 237 Re: SOME CRACKING AWAY DAYS NEXT SEASON « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:46:56 PM » 76 of current 92. I could add 4 to that if we get relegated. The old fourth division is quite unrecognisable from that of 20-30 years ago Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 313





Posts: 313 Re: SOME CRACKING AWAY DAYS NEXT SEASON « Reply #6 on: Today at 08:37:55 AM »



The bandwagon jumpers wouldn't understand...…. they joined at a later date......



Lets hope it doesn't come to league 1 footie once again.... but it'll be an interesting ride if it does especially for those that buy a ticket for said journey....... All aboard the Gibson trian ,,,,,, chew chew!!! Indeed some good times to be had if we drop down again...… It was that 86 season that saw me really bitten by the boro bug...... Took over many a town …...great times when you look back......The bandwagon jumpers wouldn't understand...…. they joined at a later date......Lets hope it doesn't come to league 1 footie once again.... but it'll be an interesting ride if it does especially for those that buy a ticket for said journey....... All aboard the Gibson trian ,,,,,, chew chew!!! Logged

BoroPE

Online



Posts: 2 182





Posts: 2 182 Re: SOME CRACKING AWAY DAYS NEXT SEASON « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:47:46 AM » Quote from: headset on Today at 08:37:55 AM



The bandwagon jumpers wouldn't understand...…. they joined at a later date......



Lets hope it doesn't come to league 1 footie once again.... but it'll be an interesting ride if it does especially for those that buy a ticket for said journey....... All aboard the Gibson trian ,,,,,, chew chew!!!

Indeed some good times to be had if we drop down again...… It was that 86 season that saw me really bitten by the boro bug...... Took over many a town …...great times when you look back......The bandwagon jumpers wouldn't understand...…. they joined at a later date......Lets hope it doesn't come to league 1 footie once again.... but it'll be an interesting ride if it does especially for those that buy a ticket for said journey....... All aboard the Gibson trian ,,,,,, chew chew!!!

Same here did Shrewsbury when we stayed up and the season after when we went down though the great away days really started 86 onwards. Same here did Shrewsbury when we stayed up and the season after when we went down though the great away days really started 86 onwards. Logged

DowningAlbion



Offline



Posts: 209





MixerPosts: 209 Re: SOME CRACKING AWAY DAYS NEXT SEASON « Reply #10 on: Today at 12:10:10 PM » i'm on 44 - I could definitely get to 50 with the opportunity League 1 would present Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"

Clive Road

Offline



Posts: 226



Easy now





Posts: 226Easy now Re: SOME CRACKING AWAY DAYS NEXT SEASON « Reply #11 on: Today at 02:07:49 PM » Quote from: headset on Today at 08:37:55 AM



The bandwagon jumpers wouldn't understand...…. they joined at a later date......



Lets hope it doesn't come to league 1 footie once again.... but it'll be an interesting ride if it does especially for those that buy a ticket for said journey....... All aboard the Gibson trian ,,,,,, chew chew!!!

Indeed some good times to be had if we drop down again...… It was that 86 season that saw me really bitten by the boro bug...... Took over many a town …...great times when you look back......The bandwagon jumpers wouldn't understand...…. they joined at a later date......Lets hope it doesn't come to league 1 footie once again.... but it'll be an interesting ride if it does especially for those that buy a ticket for said journey....... All aboard the Gibson trian ,,,,,, chew chew!!!

I was the same, I started going as in 86/87 as a wide eyed teenager, and was hooked immediately. The football was good then, it always in when you win. But it was more than that, I loved getting on the rattler and going to some small provincial town-the local didn’t know what had hit them. I know people will disagree but it seemed like 80% of the away support were ‘lads’, the other 20% went on the ra ra busses.





I was the same, I started going as in 86/87 as a wide eyed teenager, and was hooked immediately. The football was good then, it always in when you win. But it was more than that, I loved getting on the rattler and going to some small provincial town-the local didn’t know what had hit them. I know people will disagree but it seemed like 80% of the away support were ‘lads’, the other 20% went on the ra ra busses. Logged Up yours