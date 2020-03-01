Welcome,
March 01, 2020, 08:34:50 PM
SOME CRACKING AWAY DAYS NEXT SEASON
Author
Topic: SOME CRACKING AWAY DAYS NEXT SEASON (Read 210 times)
monkeyman
Posts: 8 776
SOME CRACKING AWAY DAYS NEXT SEASON
«
on:
Today
at 12:02:39 PM »
BLACKPOOL ALWAYS A GOOD CRAIC
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 934
Re: SOME CRACKING AWAY DAYS NEXT SEASON
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:23:22 PM »
Milton Keynes Dons' AFC Wimbledon' Gillingham.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 498
Re: SOME CRACKING AWAY DAYS NEXT SEASON
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:23:00 PM »
Don't give up just yet lads.
Fight to the end.
V6
Posts: 2 038
Re: SOME CRACKING AWAY DAYS NEXT SEASON
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:43:05 PM »
actually said the other day think of all the clubs we could goto i'm currently on 42 (charlton next week 43) league one next season would push me past 50 easily
BoroPE
Posts: 2 177
Re: SOME CRACKING AWAY DAYS NEXT SEASON
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:54:28 PM »
Just looked done 37 of the current League teams though some have moved grounds since i visited.
Snoozy
Posts: 236
Re: SOME CRACKING AWAY DAYS NEXT SEASON
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:46:56 PM »
76 of current 92. I could add 4 to that if we get relegated. The old fourth division is quite unrecognisable from that of 20-30 years ago
