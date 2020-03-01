Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: SOME CRACKING AWAY DAYS NEXT SEASON
monkeyman
« on: Today at 12:02:39 PM »
BLACKPOOL ALWAYS A GOOD CRAIC 
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:23:22 PM »
Milton Keynes Dons' AFC Wimbledon' Gillingham. oleary
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:23:00 PM »
Don't give up just yet lads.

Fight to the end.
V6
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:43:05 PM »
actually said the other day think of all the clubs we could goto i'm currently on 42 (charlton next week 43) league one next season would push me past 50 easily
BoroPE
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:54:28 PM »
Just looked done 37 of the current League teams though some have moved grounds since i visited.
Snoozy
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:46:56 PM »
76 of current 92. I could add 4 to that if we get relegated. The old fourth division is quite unrecognisable from that of 20-30 years ago
