March 01, 2020, 06:50:26 PM
FAO: ATTENTION TOWERSY !!!
Author
Topic: FAO: ATTENTION TOWERSY !!! (Read 372 times)
Tortured_Mind
FAO: ATTENTION TOWERSY !!!
«
on:
Today
at 09:06:20 AM »
HOW OFTEN DO YOU USE THE BUS IF YOU DON'T MIND ME ASKING ???
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Re: FAO: ATTENTION TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:09:31 AM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
tunstall
Re: FAO: ATTENTION TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:16:09 AM »
Tortured_Mind
Re: FAO: ATTENTION TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:35:10 AM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Re: FAO: ATTENTION TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:46:26 AM »
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: FAO: ATTENTION TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:08:31 AM »
👍🥊🥊🥊👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Holgateoldskool
Re: FAO: ATTENTION TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:12:29 AM »
Keep it going, guys, raised a chuckle this morning. Good banter.
Tortured_Mind
Re: FAO: ATTENTION TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:13:26 AM »
I CAN JUST IMAGINE YOU STOOD THERE IN THE BAD WEATHER: 'THIS BUS IS LATE THIS MORNING ISN'T IT !!!'
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: FAO: ATTENTION TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:22:58 AM »
THE LAST TIME I GOT ON A BUS.... MAGGIE THATCHER WAS PRIME MINISTER YOU MENTAL DERANGED CUNT 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RedSteel
Re: FAO: ATTENTION TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 10:29:17 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 09:35:10 AM
CapsDave
Re: FAO: ATTENTION TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 10:36:43 AM »
Bumtip coaches
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Tortured_Mind
Re: FAO: ATTENTION TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 10:36:57 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 10:22:58 AM
THE LAST TIME I GOT ON A BUS.... MAGGIE THATCHER WAS PRIME MINISTER YOU MENTAL DERANGED CUNT 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
YOU'RE ABOVE THAT SORT OF THING THEN ???
WHAT HAPPENS IF YER CAR BREAKS DOWN SOME TIME OR YER GET BANNED ??? !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
BoroPE
Re: FAO: ATTENTION TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 11:28:00 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 09:35:10 AM
Weekend job in Poundland 2 bags of sand a day.
El Capitan
Re: FAO: ATTENTION TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 11:33:03 AM »
Quote from: BoroPE on
Today
at 11:28:00 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 09:35:10 AM
Weekend job in Poundland 2 bags of sand a day.
Double bubble
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Re: FAO: ATTENTION TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 11:39:05 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 10:36:57 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 10:22:58 AM
THE LAST TIME I GOT ON A BUS.... MAGGIE THATCHER WAS PRIME MINISTER YOU MENTAL DERANGED CUNT 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
YOU'RE ABOVE THAT SORT OF THING THEN ???
WHAT HAPPENS IF YER CAR BREAKS DOWN SOME TIME OR YER GET BANNED ??? !!!
One of his Pakistani mates picks him up in a Boro taxi.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Tortured_Mind
Re: FAO: ATTENTION TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 11:51:19 AM »
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 06:08:47 PM by Tortured_Mind
»
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
Re: FAO: ATTENTION TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 11:52:14 AM »
Will there be another COB race before Cheltenham?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
Re: FAO: ATTENTION TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 11:53:14 AM »
IT COULD BE ARRANGED !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
38red
Re: FAO: ATTENTION TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 01:06:38 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 10:22:58 AM
THE LAST TIME I GOT ON A BUS.... MAGGIE THATCHER WAS PRIME MINISTER YOU MENTAL DERANGED CUNT 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
You should give them another go. Modern buses can be lowered at the touch of a button to allow elderly or extremely short people on and off.
Tortured_Mind
Re: FAO: ATTENTION TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 01:09:29 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
DowningAlbion
Re: FAO: ATTENTION TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 01:24:41 PM »
He got the bus from Isaacs to The Cross On Weds after ganging up on some Leeds kids in the town
Is that what you are inferring TM?
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
LEON TROTSKY
Re: FAO: ATTENTION TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 01:27:05 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on
Today
at 01:24:41 PM
He got the bus from Isaacs to The Cross On Weds after ganging up on some Leeds kids in the town
Is that what you are inferring TM?
BE IN THE CROSS LATER 👍
COME SEE ME DICKHEAD 👍🤡👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
Re: FAO: ATTENTION TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 01:29:36 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on
Today
at 01:24:41 PM
He got the bus from Isaacs to The Cross On Weds after ganging up on some Leeds kids in the town
Is that what you are inferring TM?
Got told to leave town by old bill
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Re: FAO: ATTENTION TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 01:36:49 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 01:29:36 PM
Quote from: DowningAlbion on
Today
at 01:24:41 PM
He got the bus from Isaacs to The Cross On Weds after ganging up on some Leeds kids in the town
Is that what you are inferring TM?
Got told to leave town by old bill
IT'S CALLED A DISPERSAL ORDER YA CLOWN 🤡
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
Re: FAO: ATTENTION TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 01:37:19 PM »
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Re: FAO: ATTENTION TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 02:23:54 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 01:37:19 PM
😂😂😂😂😂😂
NEVER MIND TWATTY..... 2 YEARS IN A ROW THAT NOW LEEDS AT HOME 👍😡👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
Re: FAO: ATTENTION TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 06:04:34 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
Re: FAO: ATTENTION TOWERSY !!!
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 06:08:45 PM »
NO WONDER HIS DAUGHTER CALLED HIM A "FUCKIN COCKROACH" IN THE MIDDLE OF THE CROSS AND HER BOYFRIEND FRONTED HIM
BEER ME BOYS
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
