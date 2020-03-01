Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 01, 2020, 06:50:26 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: FAO: ATTENTION TOWERSY !!!  (Read 372 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 329



View Profile
« on: Today at 09:06:20 AM »
HOW OFTEN DO YOU USE THE BUS IF YOU DON'T MIND ME ASKING ???   :pd:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 329



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:09:31 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 184


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:16:09 AM »
mick
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 329



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:35:10 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 306


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:46:26 AM »
  monkey
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 545


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:08:31 AM »


👍🥊🥊🥊👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 033


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:12:29 AM »
Keep it going, guys, raised a chuckle this morning. Good banter.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 329



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:13:26 AM »
I CAN JUST IMAGINE YOU STOOD THERE IN THE BAD WEATHER: 'THIS BUS IS LATE THIS MORNING ISN'T IT !!!'   :lids:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 545


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:22:58 AM »
THE LAST TIME I GOT ON A BUS.... MAGGIE THATCHER WAS PRIME MINISTER YOU MENTAL DERANGED CUNT  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 177

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:29:17 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 09:35:10 AM


  charles
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 231


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:36:43 AM »
Bumtip coaches  :lids:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 329



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:36:57 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:22:58 AM
THE LAST TIME I GOT ON A BUS.... MAGGIE THATCHER WAS PRIME MINISTER YOU MENTAL DERANGED CUNT  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

YOU'RE ABOVE THAT SORT OF THING THEN ???  

WHAT HAPPENS IF YER CAR BREAKS DOWN SOME TIME OR YER GET BANNED ???  !!!    
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
BoroPE
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 177


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:28:00 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 09:35:10 AM


Weekend job in Poundland 2 bags of sand a day.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 550


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:33:03 AM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 11:28:00 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 09:35:10 AM


Weekend job in Poundland 2 bags of sand a day.


 monkey monkey

Double bubble 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 934



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:39:05 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 10:36:57 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:22:58 AM
THE LAST TIME I GOT ON A BUS.... MAGGIE THATCHER WAS PRIME MINISTER YOU MENTAL DERANGED CUNT  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

YOU'RE ABOVE THAT SORT OF THING THEN ???  

WHAT HAPPENS IF YER CAR BREAKS DOWN SOME TIME OR YER GET BANNED ???  !!!    
One of his Pakistani mates picks him up in a Boro taxi. :lids:
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 329



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:51:19 AM »

        




« Last Edit: Today at 06:08:47 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 550


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:52:14 AM »
Will there be another COB race before Cheltenham? 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 329



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:53:14 AM »
IT COULD BE ARRANGED !!!   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
38red
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 256


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:06:38 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:22:58 AM
THE LAST TIME I GOT ON A BUS.... MAGGIE THATCHER WAS PRIME MINISTER YOU MENTAL DERANGED CUNT  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
You should give them another go. Modern buses can be lowered at the touch of a button to allow elderly or extremely short people on and off.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 329



View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:09:29 PM »
 mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
DowningAlbion
Mixer
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 208


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:24:41 PM »
He got the bus from Isaacs to The Cross On Weds after ganging up on some Leeds kids in the town :basil:

Is that what you are inferring TM?
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 545


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:27:05 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 01:24:41 PM
He got the bus from Isaacs to The Cross On Weds after ganging up on some Leeds kids in the town :basil:

Is that what you are inferring TM?

BE IN THE CROSS LATER 👍

COME SEE ME DICKHEAD 👍🤡👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 550


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:29:36 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 01:24:41 PM
He got the bus from Isaacs to The Cross On Weds after ganging up on some Leeds kids in the town :basil:

Is that what you are inferring TM?


Got told to leave town by old bill 



 monkey :jackanory:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 545


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:36:49 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:29:36 PM
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 01:24:41 PM
He got the bus from Isaacs to The Cross On Weds after ganging up on some Leeds kids in the town :basil:

Is that what you are inferring TM?


Got told to leave town by old bill 



 monkey :jackanory:

IT'S CALLED A DISPERSAL ORDER YA CLOWN  🤡
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 550


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:37:19 PM »
 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 545


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:23:54 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:37:19 PM



😂😂😂😂😂😂

NEVER MIND TWATTY..... 2 YEARS IN A ROW THAT NOW LEEDS AT HOME 👍😡👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 329



View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 06:04:34 PM »
 :alf:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 709


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 06:08:45 PM »
NO WONDER HIS DAUGHTER CALLED HIM A "FUCKIN COCKROACH" IN THE MIDDLE OF THE CROSS AND HER BOYFRIEND FRONTED HIM  :alf: :nige:

BEER ME BOYS  :beer:
Logged
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 