March 01, 2020, 08:41:45 AM
Well Done Watford Well Deserved
Author
Topic: Well Done Watford Well Deserved (Read 194 times)
dixieland
Posts: 1 295
Well Done Watford Well Deserved
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:06:54 PM »
Take nothing away from them, better team on day. No excuses
For result, well deserved
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 105
Once in every lifetime
Re: Well Done Watford Well Deserved
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:24:40 PM »
You must be gutted to come on here and post when youre out on the piss.
I guess youre not invincible anymore eh
Glory Glory Man United
calamity
Posts: 8 265
Re: Well Done Watford Well Deserved
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:15:00 PM »
Seems to be a common theme amongst Liverpool fans to go on social media and congratulate the other team. Why? You lost, just get on with it like everyone else does. This virtue signaling is pretty wanky
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 541
Re: Well Done Watford Well Deserved
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:44:10 PM »
Fucking plastic Scouse cunt fuck off
Skinz
Posts: 2 071
Re: Well Done Watford Well Deserved
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:12:44 AM »
3-0 to Watford? The scouse cunts should have ignored our scouts and spent more time hacking into our medical department. Look's like the drugs are wearing off
fucking murderers
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
Posts: 700
Re: Well Done Watford Well Deserved
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:34:02 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on
Today
at 12:12:44 AM
3-0 to Watford? The scouse cunts should have ignored our scouts and spent more time hacking into our medical department. Look's like
MY
drugs are wearing off
fucking murderers
GO GET A SPICE FIX HOBO
BEER ME SPICERAT
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
monkeyman
Posts: 8 759
Re: Well Done Watford Well Deserved
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:12:11 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on
Today
at 12:12:44 AM
3-0 to Watford? The scouse cunts should have ignored our scouts and spent more time hacking into our medical department. Look's like the drugs are wearing off
fucking murderers
FUCKING SICK CUNT
dixieland
Posts: 1 295
Re: Well Done Watford Well Deserved
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 08:00:51 AM »
Its called class.
Still wont affect the forthcoming bus parade celebrations in May with the three trophies on display.
