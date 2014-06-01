dixieland

Posts: 1 294 Well Done Watford Well Deserved « on: Yesterday at 09:06:54 PM » Take nothing away from them, better team on day. No excuses

For result, well deserved

RIK MAYALL

Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 105Once in every lifetime Re: Well Done Watford Well Deserved « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:24:40 PM » You must be gutted to come on here and post when youre out on the piss.



I guess youre not invincible anymore eh

calamity

Posts: 8 265 Re: Well Done Watford Well Deserved « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:15:00 PM » Seems to be a common theme amongst Liverpool fans to go on social media and congratulate the other team. Why? You lost, just get on with it like everyone else does. This virtue signaling is pretty wanky