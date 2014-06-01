Welcome,
February 29, 2020
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Well Done Watford Well Deserved
Author
Topic: Well Done Watford Well Deserved
dixieland
Posts: 1 294
Well Done Watford Well Deserved
Take nothing away from them, better team on day. No excuses
For result, well deserved
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 105
Once in every lifetime
Re: Well Done Watford Well Deserved
You must be gutted to come on here and post when youre out on the piss.
I guess youre not invincible anymore eh
Glory Glory Man United
calamity
Posts: 8 265
Re: Well Done Watford Well Deserved
Seems to be a common theme amongst Liverpool fans to go on social media and congratulate the other team. Why? You lost, just get on with it like everyone else does. This virtue signaling is pretty wanky
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 541
Re: Well Done Watford Well Deserved
Fucking plastic Scouse cunt fuck off
