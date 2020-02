Flyers Nap

Posts: 6 174 Wigan win « on: Today at 05:56:39 PM » Div 1 for us next season Logged

Flyers Nap

Posts: 6 174 Re: Wigan win « Reply #2 on: Today at 05:58:20 PM » 2point gap between us & Stoke who are 4th bottom Logged

Tintin

Posts: 363 Re: Wigan win « Reply #3 on: Today at 06:02:14 PM » Back up to 19th when we win against Forest Logged

Inglorious_Basterd

Au revoir, Shosanna!





Posts: 447Au revoir, Shosanna! Re: Wigan win « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:07:56 PM »



It’s what happens when you have a thick cunt like this “managing” the club...







Gibson No surprise reallyIt’s what happens when you have a thick cunt like this “managing” the club...Gibson Logged If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?

Johnny Thunder

Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 151Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Wigan win « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:09:38 PM » Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Bill Buxton

Posts: 4 237 Re: Wigan win « Reply #8 on: Today at 06:17:07 PM » Wigan and Luton are showing fight. We are showing nothing. Logged

headset

Posts: 303 Re: Wigan win « Reply #9 on: Today at 06:19:06 PM » Quote from: Inglorious_Basterd on Today at 06:07:56 PM



It’s what happens when you have a thick cunt like this “managing” the club...







Gibson

No surprise reallyIt’s what happens when you have a thick cunt like this “managing” the club...Gibson

I am going to give you that as post of the year.....Quality!! That fucking picture I am going to give you that as post of the year.....Quality!! That fucking picture Logged

Bill Buxton

Posts: 4 237 Re: Wigan win « Reply #12 on: Today at 06:38:16 PM » Wigan seemed to go on their really good run when they drew with us. Came from behind with ten men and got a very late equaliser. They saw that night what a load of shxte this Boro team is,took heart, and have never looked back. My prediction for the relegation places at the end of the season.



Hull

Boro

Luton

Can't see Boro getting more than 42 points.



Gibson will then be shown up for the utter incompetent that he is. I think we will languish in League One for some considerable time. He will finally bugger off and the Boro Renaissance can then begin. Logged

Itchy_ring

Posts: 1 417 Re: Wigan win « Reply #13 on: Today at 07:02:43 PM » Been coming all season really other than some fluke results in December shite squad shite manager and owner who cant pock a decent manager even after 30 years in the job Logged

Jethro Tull



We need to win football matchesPosts: 9 927 Re: Wigan win « Reply #14 on: Today at 07:27:26 PM » Woodgate says he has the full backing from Gibson as Steve can see what he is striving to achieve' told the Gazette Gibson says "positive words". Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

Bill Buxton

Posts: 4 237 Re: Wigan win « Reply #15 on: Today at 07:32:01 PM » Gibson is far too busy to be able to talk to Woodgate. He is having to decide what curtains are to be put up in the new mansion. Anyway,if he did have an in depth discussion with Woodgate it would be like a conversation between two wooden Indians. Logged