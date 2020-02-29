Welcome,
February 29, 2020
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
CAN SEE A FEW MANAGERS ON MONDAY 👍
Author
Topic: CAN SEE A FEW MANAGERS ON MONDAY 👍
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 516
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
CAN SEE A FEW MANAGERS ON MONDAY 👍
«
on:
Today
at 05:15:26 PM
GETTING TIN TACKED 👍😂👍
NOT GOLDEN BOY THOUGH 👎😡👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Posts: 8 758
Re: CAN SEE A FEW MANAGERS ON MONDAY 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:21:55 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 05:15:26 PM
GETTING TIN TACKED 👍😂👍
NOT GOLDEN BOY THOUGH 👎😡👎
I KNOW
Inglorious_Basterd
Posts: 449
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Re: CAN SEE A FEW MANAGERS ON MONDAY 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:32:08 PM
Even if we get relegated, the Hobbit will still stick with the Llama.
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 238
Re: CAN SEE A FEW MANAGERS ON MONDAY 👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:31:35 PM
The only hope we have now is if the Great Leader brings in that demented dwarf St Greta of Thunderbox. She could fill the stadium with middle class Eco loons.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 444
Pack o cunts
Re: CAN SEE A FEW MANAGERS ON MONDAY 👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:15:02 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 06:31:35 PM
The only hope we have now is if the Great Leader brings in that demented dwarf St Greta of Thunderbox. She could fill the stadium with middle class Eco loons.
You aren't remotely funny....
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
